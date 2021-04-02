Sims Library returns with in-person programming April 14, keeping some programs virtual

After over a year of virtual programming, Nicholas P. Sims Library takes the leap to resume in-person programming, choosing a few programs to transition come April 14.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, programming through Sims Library went virtual in March 2020.

"The last time we had in person programming was the last week in February of 2020," shared Jennifer Graf, youth services librarian. "Currently the programs remaining virtual are Itsy Bitsy Baby Storytime, Virtual Storytime, LEGO Club, and Teen Among Us. The rest of the story times, Book Clubs, Crafts, etc. will be in person."

On Thursdays, the library will have two virtual story times: Itsy Bitsy Baby at 10 a.m. and a regular Story Time at 11 a.m. Lego Club will also remain virtual at this time, with dates to vary, eventually moving into a hybrid format.

Those who choose to attend the programs in-person will still be required to wear a mask, if they are over the age 2.

"Once in the story times, the kids can take their masks off, but once story time is over they must mask up again," said Graf.

Additionally, patrons can look forward to the Sims Summer reading program this May.

"We are currently planning for Summer Reading. Programs (at this time) are being planned for in person events. Our Summer Reading Kick-Off will be here at the library on Saturday, May 22, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.," Graf said. "We will have carnival games, prizes, and Summer Reading sign ups! Our first Summer Reading Program 'Wildlife on the Move' is booked for Friday, May 28, at 10 a.m."

The library is still working on finalizing a complete Summer Reading schedule before the kick-off date.

As competitions go, Sims is also hosting its annual Irene Emerson Poetry Contest beginning Thursday, April 1, and running until April 24. This contest is open to people ages 5 and older who live in Ellis County. Detailed information is available at http://www.simslib.org/irene-emerson-poetry​Adults . Teens can win a $150, $75, or $50 Amazon gift card. The winners in children's categories will win medals and trophies.

National Library Week

For those that would like to celebrate their local library, Sims will also be participating in National Library Week from Sunday, April 4, though Saturday, April 10.

"As far as National Library Week goes, we plan to have a contest where patrons will try to guess the number of books we have in the library. The person that gets the closest without going over will win a $100 Amazon gift card. This contest is open for people of all ages. During National Library Week, we will also be highlighting staff members and different library services we offer," Graf explained.

To view additional library programming and events, visit https://www.simslib.org/