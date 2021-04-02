ROISD Education Foundation distributes almost $60K in teaching grants

Daily Light report

(RED OAK, TX) — The Red Oak ISD Education Foundation distributed almost $60,000 in teaching funds, with a prize parade grant distribution held on Thursday, March 11.

The foundation was established in 2002 as a 501c3 non-profit, and has served the staff and students of Red Oak ISD through teacher grants, scholarships, teacher appreciation and special fund requests.

With the recent announcement of $57,400 additional teacher grants, the Foundation tops $1.4 million in contributions in 19 years, according to a news release.

Annually, the Foundation Board reviews dozens of teaching grants and this year they selected 23 outstanding grants to fund for unique student learning and enhancement of existing programs.

A speaker blared the High school drum line and celebration music, as members of the Foundation Board and ROISD administration joined together for the prize parade at each campus.

2021 Teaching Grant Campus Totals:

Eastridge Elementary School, 1 grant, $860.00

Red Oak Elementary School, 5 grants, $12,461.25

Schupmann Elementary School, 6 grants, $13,638.90

Shields Elementary School, 3 grants, $11,716.61

Wooden Elementary School, 2 grants, $5,466.29

Red Oak Middle School, 3 grants, $5,627.93

Red Oak High School, 3 grants, $7,627.21

Total 23 grants, $57,398.19

A few examples of the outstanding grants include:

Oh, The Places Kinder Will Go! - Wooden ES

"What could be more exciting to a Kindergarten student than being a construction worker, joining the army, or diving deep under the sea! All Kindergarten students including dual-language speakers will participate in engaging and highly motivating classroom transformations to master ELAR, Math, and Science TEKS."

Read Naturally Live – Red Oak MS

"Read Naturally Live is a computer-based reading intervention program that allows flexibility and meets the student where they are at their reading level. The program works with vocabulary, comprehension, character development, and fluency. The teacher will be able to monitor the students and work with the students one on one while they go through the intervention process on their device."

Creating Community in a Virtual World – Red Oak HS

“Creating Community in a Virtual World” will provide students with the leadership skills necessary to help improve our campus culture. We will be partnering with Envolve Schools, a dynamic leadership program, to design personalized training to match the specific needs of our campus. Led by STUCO, students from every organization are invited to come together with campus advisors to build a better campus."