Deadline for H-E-B Quest for Texas Best 2021 is coming up soon

Daily Light report

The deadline for entering H-E-B’s 2021 H-E-B Quest for Texas Best is quickly approaching — Wednesday, April 7.

This will be the eighth year H-E-B holds this contest, expanding its search for the finest foods and beverages in the Lone Star State to also include non-food items.

According to a news release, Texas-based purveyors of beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and everything in between are now invited to join.

The call for entries opened on Feb. 24 and will go through April 7, before 4:59 p.m.

Qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.

Interested suppliers and manufacturers can submit details about their products at heb.com/quest by the set deadline.

"After the call for entries period is complete, H-E-B’s business development managers will select the top 20 applicants, who will present their products before a panel of judges selected by H-E-B on Aug. 24-26, 2021, at the San Antonio Food Bank. The panel of judges will determine the top four winning products and award $25,000 to the grand prize winner, the title of “Texas Best” and placement on store shelves; $20,000 to the first-place winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner and $10,000 to the third-place winner," according to a news release.

For those interested in participating, H-E-B states that eligible products must not be available at any other large chain or retailer, and the vendors must be willing to sell exclusively to H-E-B. Additionally, Texas-based suppliers must also create, produce or co-pack the products in Texas.