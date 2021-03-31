Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of March 15-21
March 15
Anderson, Dimerie, 42, assault causing bodily injury
Villatoro, Kevin U., 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Umanzor, Brian, 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Ford, Daniel L., 37, driving while intoxicated with a child
Buenrostro, Pedro, 52, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Suchon, Mark J., 60, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Parker, Shaquille, 27, forgery financial instrument; fail to ID fugitive intent
Lewis, Charles R., 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Neavin, Gregory E., 21, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Villarreal, Valerie, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Carter, Terran, 59, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Deperez, Brooke S., 30, assault causing bodily injury
Adame, Kaylen, 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
March 16
Rodstrom, Gregory, 51, unauthorized use of vehicle
Partida, Adam, 60, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; open container; possession of drug paraphernalia
Carter, Mctasha S., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Washington, Tabric, 32, parole violation; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; violate bond – protective order; fail to ID fugitive intent
Urquidi, Phillip, 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Garcia, Daniel A., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Washington, Kennet, 21, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750
Domowski, Holly N., 27, assault causing bodily injury
Hickman, Jordan L., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; unauthorized use of vehicle; fraud use/possess indent info; parole violation
Henderson, Hadley, 39, indecency with child – sexual contact; sexual assault of a child
Rameriez, Tyson E., 20, driving under the influence; unlicensed carrying a weapon
Ddelbosque, Lauren, 29, driving with license invalid with previous conviction
Gonzalez, James J., 22, driving with license invalid (three counts); illegal parking handicapped; speeding at 10% above posted speed (two counts); disorderly conduct noise; city ordinance possession of alcohol in a park; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear
Duncan, Jeffery D., 45, continuous violence against
Richardson, Curtis, 40, criminal trespass habitat / shelter/ superfund site
Pescador, Brandon, 20, assault Class C
Evans, Charlie D., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; evading arrest/detention; resist arrest, search or transport; unlawful restraint
Davis, Tiffany N., 34, theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction
March 17
Marks, Skylar, 19, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1A greater than 20 grams but less than 80 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 / 4 greater than 200 grams but less than 400 grams; manufacture/delivery of
a controlled substance penalty grade 1A greater than 80 grams but less than 400 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 400 grams (two counts)
Jones, Joshua D., 36, assault family/ household member
Velez, Raul, 27, unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Bartlett, Tori, 51, assault causing bodily injury
Guerrero, Casey, 22, criminal trespass; evading arrest/detention
Herrera, Jamie, 48, driving while intoxicated / open
Duke, Nikiajuana M., 37, driving while intoxicated
Finley, Dayquawna, 31, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750 (two counts)
Gilmore, William F., assault causing bodily injury
March 18
Trevino, Roel Jr., 39, assault causing bodily injury
Ramirez, David, 29, driving while intoxicated
Robinson, Chamiya, 19, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500
Taylor, Emmanuel, 24, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Justice, Michael, 29, assault family/household member impede; unlawful restraint: expose to; interfere with emergency request for assistance; terroristic threat of family; assault causing bodily injury
Jones, Austin B., 22, driving while intoxicated - BAC
King, Kevin E., 52, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Partain, David A., 25, burglary of habitation
Clanton, Laura L., 49, driving while intoxicated
March 19
Arellano, Jesse V., 24, accident involving damage to vehicle
Dean, Triston D., 25, criminal trespass
Lewis, Giovanni, 27, unlicensed carrying weapon; assault causing bodily injury
Lansaw, Randy J., 55, fail to comply sex offender's duty to register; fail to ID fugitive intent; Interfere railroad property
Ladd, Becky L., 39, public intoxication
Acosta, Jewelissa, 23, intoxication manslaughter with vehicle; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Fuhrmann, Casey J., 33, driving while intoxicated
Brazeel, Josh R., 41, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; assault interfere/reckless with breath/circulation; assault family/household member; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams (two counts)
Hughes, William J., 39, theft of property greater than $50 but less than $500
March 20
Garrison, Wendie, 47, Driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Mckee, Landon T., 21, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury; possession of drug paraphernalia; traffic offense Class C (two counts)
Sanchez, Samuel A., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams
Robertson, Jazzmin, 28, assault causing bodily injury
Garza, Jimmy, 45, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Martin, Julio C., 47, public intoxication
Mayes, Vernon L., 52, driving while intoxicated – 3rd; unlicensed carrying a weapon
Ramos, Veronica, 46, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Madden, Kevin D., 54, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Jackson, Darren M., 37, public intoxication; expired motor vehicle registration; driving while license is invalid
Watson, Marcos, 32, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Moran, Erin J., 26, theft Class C
Killian, Jeffery L., 55, deadly conduct discharge of a firearm
Richardson, Curtis, 40, criminal trespass habitat / shelter / superfund site
Mathis, Buck, 49, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; assault family/household member
Belloma, Garrett M., 20, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Herford, Dontae L., 31, aggravated assault date/family/household member
March 21
Boldon, Byron L., 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Sanchez, Damian J., 22, driving while intoxicated; reckless driving; accident involving damage to vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Griffin, Jonathan, 24, criminal trespass
Robinson, Kyeisha, 36, driving while intoxicated - BAC
Narvaiz, Angelina, 37, public intoxication
Roldan, Sergio C., 37, public intoxication; tamper with government records with intent
Dougherty, Chase, 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Menjivar, Angel, 19, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Armstrong, Eugene, 66, no driver's license (13 counts); no seat belt; speeding at 10% or above; no proof of financial responsibility (two counts); expired motor vehicle registration (two counts)
— Compiled by Don Hullett