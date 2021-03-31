Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of March 15-21

Waxahachie Daily Light

March 15

Anderson, Dimerie, 42, assault causing bodily injury

Villatoro, Kevin U., 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Umanzor, Brian, 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Ford, Daniel L., 37, driving while intoxicated with a child

Buenrostro, Pedro, 52, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Suchon, Mark J., 60, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Parker, Shaquille, 27, forgery financial instrument; fail to ID fugitive intent

Lewis, Charles R., 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Neavin, Gregory E., 21, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Villarreal, Valerie, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Carter, Terran, 59, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Deperez, Brooke S., 30, assault causing bodily injury

Adame, Kaylen, 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

March 16

Rodstrom, Gregory, 51, unauthorized use of vehicle

Partida, Adam, 60, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; open container; possession of drug paraphernalia

Carter, Mctasha S., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Washington, Tabric, 32, parole violation; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; violate bond – protective order; fail to ID fugitive intent

Urquidi, Phillip, 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Garcia, Daniel A., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Washington, Kennet, 21, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750

Domowski, Holly N., 27, assault causing bodily injury

Hickman, Jordan L., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; unauthorized use of vehicle; fraud use/possess indent info; parole violation

Henderson, Hadley, 39, indecency with child – sexual contact; sexual assault of a child

Rameriez, Tyson E., 20, driving under the influence; unlicensed carrying a weapon

Ddelbosque, Lauren, 29, driving with license invalid with previous conviction

Gonzalez, James J., 22, driving with license invalid (three counts); illegal parking handicapped; speeding at 10% above posted speed (two counts); disorderly conduct noise; city ordinance possession of alcohol in a park; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear

Duncan, Jeffery D., 45, continuous violence against

Richardson, Curtis, 40, criminal trespass habitat / shelter/ superfund site

Pescador, Brandon, 20, assault Class C

Evans, Charlie D., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; evading arrest/detention; resist arrest, search or transport; unlawful restraint

Davis, Tiffany N., 34, theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction

March 17

Marks, Skylar, 19, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1A greater than 20 grams but less than 80 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 / 4 greater than 200 grams but less than 400 grams; manufacture/delivery of

a controlled substance penalty grade 1A greater than 80 grams but less than 400 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 400 grams (two counts)

Jones, Joshua D., 36, assault family/ household member

Velez, Raul, 27, unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Bartlett, Tori, 51, assault causing bodily injury

Guerrero, Casey, 22, criminal trespass; evading arrest/detention

Herrera, Jamie, 48, driving while intoxicated / open

Duke, Nikiajuana M., 37, driving while intoxicated

Finley, Dayquawna, 31, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750 (two counts)

Gilmore, William F., assault causing bodily injury

March 18

Trevino, Roel Jr., 39, assault causing bodily injury

Ramirez, David, 29, driving while intoxicated

Robinson, Chamiya, 19, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

Taylor, Emmanuel, 24, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Justice, Michael, 29, assault family/household member impede; unlawful restraint: expose to; interfere with emergency request for assistance; terroristic threat of family; assault causing bodily injury

Jones, Austin B., 22, driving while intoxicated - BAC

King, Kevin E., 52, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Partain, David A., 25, burglary of habitation

Clanton, Laura L., 49, driving while intoxicated

March 19

Arellano, Jesse V., 24, accident involving damage to vehicle

Dean, Triston D., 25, criminal trespass

Lewis, Giovanni, 27, unlicensed carrying weapon; assault causing bodily injury

Lansaw, Randy J., 55, fail to comply sex offender's duty to register; fail to ID fugitive intent; Interfere railroad property

Ladd, Becky L., 39, public intoxication

Acosta, Jewelissa, 23, intoxication manslaughter with vehicle; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Fuhrmann, Casey J., 33, driving while intoxicated

Brazeel, Josh R., 41, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; assault interfere/reckless with breath/circulation; assault family/household member; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams (two counts)

Hughes, William J., 39, theft of property greater than $50 but less than $500

March 20

Garrison, Wendie, 47, Driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Mckee, Landon T., 21, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury; possession of drug paraphernalia; traffic offense Class C (two counts)

Sanchez, Samuel A., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams

Robertson, Jazzmin, 28, assault causing bodily injury

Garza, Jimmy, 45, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Martin, Julio C., 47, public intoxication

Mayes, Vernon L., 52, driving while intoxicated – 3rd; unlicensed carrying a weapon

Ramos, Veronica, 46, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Madden, Kevin D., 54, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Jackson, Darren M., 37, public intoxication; expired motor vehicle registration; driving while license is invalid

Watson, Marcos, 32, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Moran, Erin J., 26, theft Class C

Killian, Jeffery L., 55, deadly conduct discharge of a firearm

Richardson, Curtis, 40, criminal trespass habitat / shelter / superfund site

Mathis, Buck, 49, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; assault family/household member

Belloma, Garrett M., 20, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Herford, Dontae L., 31, aggravated assault date/family/household member

March 21

Boldon, Byron L., 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Sanchez, Damian J., 22, driving while intoxicated; reckless driving; accident involving damage to vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Griffin, Jonathan, 24, criminal trespass

Robinson, Kyeisha, 36, driving while intoxicated - BAC

Narvaiz, Angelina, 37, public intoxication

Roldan, Sergio C., 37, public intoxication; tamper with government records with intent

Dougherty, Chase, 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Menjivar, Angel, 19, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Armstrong, Eugene, 66, no driver's license (13 counts); no seat belt; speeding at 10% or above; no proof of financial responsibility (two counts); expired motor vehicle registration (two counts)

— Compiled by Don Hullett