Red Oak HS art student advances to state; win Ellis County awards, scholarship

Daily Light Report

RED OAK — In early March, 12 Red Oak High School students submitted a total of 15 pieces to the annual Visual Arts Scholastic Regional Event (VASE).

According to a news release, all 15 pieces earned the highest score possible in the regional event and also received medals.

Student Abigail Colwell had one of her works of art advance to the State VASE Competition.

Below, Ms. Mentzel's drawing students are listed:

· Marlene Bautista

· Valeria Cardenas

· Maryanne Crouch

· Kathryn Grace Dyess (2 medals)

· Lisa Green

· Kaitlin Hollingsworth

· Sya Petty (2 medals)

· Isabel Torres

· Sonya Trevino

· Brenna Turano

· Emma Wooley

Along with Mr. Renner's ceramic student:

· Abigail Colwell (2 medals and 1 work advanced to State VASE)

Last year, ROHS senior Alyssa Starr advanced to the VASE State Competition and won a Gold Seal for her piece, which is the highest honor possible. Gold Seal pieces are usually showcased at the Texas Art Educator Association's annual conference, but it was canceled last year due to COVID, according to the release.

This week, 17 Red Oak High School art, ceramic, and drawing students submitted pieces to the Ellis County Art Association Youth Art Show taking place in Waxahachie.

12th grade

· Kathryn Grace Dyess $1,000 Nance Memorial Scholarship (Multiple entries)

· Carlos Valdez Deer Skull - Honorable Mention

· Alayna Waskom Octopus - Honorable Mention

· Noah Mendoza Future - Honorable Mention

11th grade

· Abigail Colwell Slow Travel - 1st Place

· Jesse Daniel Jerry Reed's Story - 3rd place

· Adrian Williams Blue - Honorable Mention

· Jacob Warman Tree - Honorable Mention

10th grade

· Lisely Rodriguez Monster Chaos - 1st place

· Marlene Bautista Tea Time - 2nd place

· Faith Lee Dragon - 3rd Place

· Nathan Riley Self Portrait - Honorable Mention

· Maryanne Crouch Finn - Honorable Mention

9th grade

· Townley Lutrick Anxiety - 1st place

· Kaylee Vaughan Hank - 2nd place

· Natalie Wooley New World - 3rd place

· Kumara Hailey Earl and Taco - Honorable Mention