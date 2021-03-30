Ellis County Chambers host their first Ellis County Market.

For the first time ever, four Ellis County chambers of commerce will come together and host the Ellis County Market: a Business Expo.

The Chambers running this event are from Waxahachie, Red Oak, Midlothian and Ennis.

The idea first began when the four chambers left a meeting about recent legislation.

“The idea for this event happened when the four of us met with a representative of the North Texas Commission to review the recent Legislative Session. Afterward, we had a discussion of how we might work together to benefit our members - and the ‘Ellis County Market’ was born," shared Sandy King, CEO of the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce.

The market will be held on April 10 and will begin from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., held at the Ellis County Youth Expo Building.

“Since planning began, we have mentioned this new concept to our board of directors and other Chamber members. They really like the idea of a true county-wide collaboration that brings them an opportunity to reach potential new customers from all parts of Ellis County," said Clint Woodward, president of the Red Oak Chamber of Commerce.

A couple of Chambers have held individual markets in their areas throughout the years.

"We have been discussing getting together the four Chambers to do something together, and so we decided to do a combined market to give everyone an opportunity to see what all the cities have to offer. What shops are in the other areas and businesses all together in one location," shared Jeannette J. Patak, president of the Ennis Chamber of Commerce.

During this market, more than 100 businesses throughout the county will be in attendance.

"We are hoping for a great turnout. I feel that so many are ready to get out and shop, and what a great time to see all the different businesses coming together," Patak said. "With COVID, things may have changed for some businesses from our first date, but we do still have a great variety and number of businesses participating. The new date did not work for some because of their other schedules."

Laura Terhune, CEO of the Midlothian Chamber, said, “We already had an annual spring vendor show on our calendar, so we have canceled it. Instead, we encourage all of our past vendors and sponsors to participate in this new event that we believe will be even larger.” Terhune added, “We are pleased that Baylor Scott & White Medical Center has signed up as a presenting sponsor of the event, and Access Self-Storage is sponsoring one of the areas of the event.”

According to Patak, other events between the Chambers are in the works for the future.

"Yes, I do see us doing other events together in the future. Things are already being discussed and planned. We will be sharing as soon as all the details are worked out," Patak said.

The Chamber has developed sponsorship opportunities, from $500 to $5,000.

To purchase a vendors booth, tickets are $250. To purchase one table and two chairs, tickets are $25. For those that want to shop, tickets are $5 and to shop and dine, tickets are $10.

Folks who are interested in vendor booths and general admission tickets may go to Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ellis-county-market-tickets-71263979481 .

Anyone interested in sponsoring the event should contact their local Chamber for details. The numbers for each chamber are the following:

Waxahachie Chamber, 972-935-0539

Midlothian Chamber, 972-723-8600

Ennis Chamber, 972-878-2625

Red Oak Chamber, 972-617-0906