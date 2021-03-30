Two scholarships awarded at ECAA Youth Art Exhibit

On Saturday, the Ellis County Art Association presented senior scholarships, after four days of showcasing art, to participants of the Youth Art Exhibit.

Two scholarships were awarded. One was from the ECAA and was valued at $500. The second scholarship was from the Shelley Nance scholarship, valued at $1,000.

The ECAA award was presented by the association's President David McSpadden to Autumn Wells, a senior from Waxahachie High School. Wells submitted large ceramic pieces, a few being of a rabbit and a turtle with mushrooms on top.

"On behalf of the board directors and all of the members of the Ellis County Art Association, we cannot tell you how proud we are of your work, and we’ll present this ribbon. And she’s got something even more important, and that is the certificate for your scholarship,” McSpadden said.

The Shelley Nance Art Memorial Scholarship was announced by Cynthia Nance, Shelley's mother. The winning recipient was Kathryn G Dyess, a senior from Red Oak High School, who submitted five pieces of artwork.

Dyess submitted a couple of drawing pieces and a letter of recommendation to qualify for the scholarship. She also received a ribbon and certificate.

The Youth Art Exhibit went on through Sunday afternoon, showcasing more than 200 pieces in the gallery.

Come April 1, the ECAA will move on to its next event and hold the annual Ellis County Spring Plein Air 2021 Competition. This event will go until April 30, ending with awards and wine, at 6 p.m., April 30. The show will then be open to the public on May 1.

According to the website, cash awards will be given for best of show, first place, second place and third place. This year's judge is Linda Wacaster, a resident in Midlothian.

To learn more about the Ellis County Spring Plein Air 2021 Competition and other events the association is holding, visit http://www.elliscountyart.net/ .