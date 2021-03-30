A Bunny Trail to be hosted by the City of Red Oak

The city of Red Oak is hosting a "Bunny Trail" on Wednesday, March 31, allowing cars to drive through and meet the Easter Bunny.

"For many years, the city of Red Oak has hosted a community Easter Egg Hunt, but this will be the first time it has been set-up as a drive-thru event. The hope is to return to the traditional Easter Egg Hunt next year," shared Alexa Beasely, communications and marketing manager for Red Oak.

The event is free of charge, allowing residents to come by and enjoy the Bunny Trail, which will go from 6 to 7 p.m. at New Municipal Center Parking Lot, located at 200 Live Oak St. in Red Oak.

"This is will be the first community event the city has hosted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," Beasely said.

To host this event, the Red Oak Parks & Recreation Department partnered with several local businesses to provide each child with a bag full of holiday goodies.

"Goodie bags will contain candy and coupons and/or vouchers from local businesses," Beasely said. "Although they have a different layout then in years past, our residents are excited to see the city starting to offer community events again."

To view more about the city's upcoming events, visit https://www.redoaktx.org/ .