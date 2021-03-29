COVID-19 cases increasing in Texas

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases increased in 3.6% in Texas in the latest week ending Sunday as the state added 28,119 cases. The previous week had 27,154 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Texas ranked 30th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 442,676 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 16.2% from the week before. Across the country, 34 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Texas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Brazos, Dimmit and Collingsworth counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Harris County, with 4,684 cases; Dallas County, with 2,892 cases; and Bexar County, with 2,549. Weekly case counts rose in 136 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Brazos, Dallas and Bexar counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Texas ranked 45th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 24.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 28.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Sunday, Texas reported administering another 1,330,101 vaccine doses, compared to 1,189,921 the week before that. In all, Texas reported it has administered 10,941,968 doses.

Across Texas, cases fell in 91 counties, with the best declines in Hidalgo, Denton and Tarrant counties.

In Texas, 747 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 923 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,782,735 people in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 48,093 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 30,262,377 people have tested positive and 549,335 people have died.