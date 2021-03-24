Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of March 8-14
March 8
Warren, Carlin, 22, unauthorized use of vehicle, fleeing police officer; fail to ID fugitive intent, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 ounces; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; tamper/fabricated physical evidence with intent
Garza, Jimmy, 45, speeding (two counts); expired registration (two counts); no seat belt – driver; no driver's license; defective equipment; no valid operator's license (two counts); fail to maintain financial responsibility; possession of narcotics paraphernalia; expired operator license (two counts); fail to maintain financial responsibility; driving while license suspended (two counts); expired motor vehicle registration (two counts); animal at large; investigative hold; terroristic threat causes fear
Valle, Tony, 29, theft of property greater than $1,500 but less than $20,000
Sias, Brooke D., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; city ordinance drunkenness
Gardner, Marissa C., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; no insurance; speeding; tail to appear
Lemire, Robert G., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; disorderly conduct - fighting
Oliver, Gregory S., 31, fail to comply sex offender
Alford, Allison M., 44, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Wilborn, Jarrod, 29, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Henderson, Cornelious, 34, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction; robbery
Oliver, Eric, 40, unauthorized use of a vehicle (two counts)
Villegas, Alejaner, 27, credit card or debit card abuse; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Peppers, Joseph C., 26, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Bernal, Jorge J., 44, fail to signal turn within 100; fail to stop at stop sign; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tamper/fabricated physical evidence with intent
Atchley, James Jr., 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
March 9
Tvede, Jeffery A., 59, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Hendrickson, Julie, 36, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Neal, Desean J., 28, sexual assault of a child; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Polansky, William, 22, driving while intoxicated/open
Johnson, Joey W., 41, public intoxication
Ihlenfeldt, Karen, 38, public intoxication
Gonzales, Jeffery, 46, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Latimer, Aaron A., 22, fail to comply sex offenders' duty to register
Lawson, Jeremy M., 46, possession with intent to promote child pornography
Darnell, Brandi R., 31, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Ruth, Reanna N., 35, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750 (two counts); parole violation – tamper/fabricate physical evidence; parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Newman, David W., 43, driving while intoxicated
Hurst, Ashley, 21, assault Class C – family violence
Smith, Daniel E., 32, assault Class C – family violence; expired motor vehicle registration; no proof of financial responsibility
Zmolik, Jon C., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent
March 10
Garrett, Stacie L., 42, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Donalson, Shadondr, 22, theft Class C
Buchanan, Corey D., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Job, Join, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Duran, Ernesto G., 41, cruelty to livestock animals; driving while intoxicated
Jackson, Jasmin, 25, unlicensed carrying a weapon
Washington, Delores, 58, possession of drug paraphernalia
Polk, Robert J., 52, assault Class C – family violence; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent; parole violation; possession of drug paraphernalia
Doherty, Annie B., 41, criminal trespass
Williams, Shaddie, 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Sanmiguel, Adolph, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Langford, Shawn A., 23, possession of a dangerous drug (two counts)
March 11
Bernal, Jorge J., 44, fail to signal turn within 100; fail to stop at stop sign; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent; burglary of a building
Jackson, Dezarius, 29, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; delivery of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; traffic offense Class C (two counts); display fictitious license plates; assault of a public servant
Jones, Paige M., 24, assault causing bodily injury
Coffman, Gremon D., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility; unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of marijuana; criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; assault causing bodily injury
Flores, Joshua D., 33, indecency with a child sexual contact
Jones, Diron, 52, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property greater than $1,500 but less than $20,000
Maler, Justin J., 21, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Hughes, Letha M., 42, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; fail to ID fugitive intent; theft of property greater than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions; fail to ID fugitive intent
McFarland, Justin, 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; speeding in a 70 mph zone; animal at large
Trujillo, Isiah, 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts); evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Wilson, Desiree P., 31, theft of property greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000
Dubose, Carter B., 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying weapon; no proof of financial responsibility (two counts); no driver's license; no operator's license (two counts); speeding in a 40 mph zone; fail to display license plates
March 12
Loper, Amber L., 40, deceptive business practice
Pugh, Devone, 34, assault causing bodily injury
Mora, Victor, 24, driving while intoxicated
Dominguez, Zeferin, 44, public intoxication
Robinson, Ryan L., 31, possession of drug paraphernalia; public order crimes – failure to appear
Gillen, Chad W., 34, injury to a child/elderly/disabled
Norris, Tyrell F., 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying a weapon
Neal, Kaleb M., 20, sexual assault of a child; animal at large
Brown, Brittney E., 34, assault causing bodily injury
Rodriguez, Francine, 53, burglary of habitation; resist arrest/detention or transport
Macon, Justin B., 43, public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; assault causing bodily injury
Sartain, Joshua L., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts)
Gilbert, Amanda, 30, aggravated robbery; no driver's license; speeding; fail to maintain financial responsibility; no driver's license (three counts); public intoxication
March 13
Madden, Kevin D., 54, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Stafford, Robert L., 53, driving while intoxicated – BAC; possession of marijuana less then 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying a weapon
Thang, Van M., 37, public intoxication
Diaz, Maria M., 37, driving while intoxicated; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Stevens, Gerald D., 41, driving while intoxicated
Garcia, Juan C., 31, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Mojica, Ramon, 33, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Maxey, Brittnay D., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Balderas, Danny D., 30, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Garza, Goerge L., 21, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
March 14
Ramos, Jesus A., 21, driving while intoxicated
Alamo, Karen Y., 24, driving while intoxicated
Guerrero, Tomas, 42, aggravated assault date/family/household member
Gonzales, Isfrain, 56, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Barnes, Graylin D., 61, assault causing bodily injury; driving while license is invalid; no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear
