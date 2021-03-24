Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of March 8-14

Waxahachie Daily Light

March 8

Warren, Carlin, 22, unauthorized use of vehicle, fleeing police officer; fail to ID fugitive intent, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 ounces; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; tamper/fabricated physical evidence with intent

Garza, Jimmy, 45, speeding (two counts); expired registration (two counts); no seat belt – driver; no driver's license; defective equipment; no valid operator's license (two counts); fail to maintain financial responsibility; possession of narcotics paraphernalia; expired operator license (two counts); fail to maintain financial responsibility; driving while license suspended (two counts); expired motor vehicle registration (two counts); animal at large; investigative hold; terroristic threat causes fear

Valle, Tony, 29, theft of property greater than $1,500 but less than $20,000

Sias, Brooke D., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; city ordinance drunkenness

Gardner, Marissa C., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; no insurance; speeding; tail to appear

Lemire, Robert G., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; disorderly conduct - fighting

Oliver, Gregory S., 31, fail to comply sex offender

Alford, Allison M., 44, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Wilborn, Jarrod, 29, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Henderson, Cornelious, 34, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction; robbery

Oliver, Eric, 40, unauthorized use of a vehicle (two counts)

Villegas, Alejaner, 27, credit card or debit card abuse; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Peppers, Joseph C., 26, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Bernal, Jorge J., 44, fail to signal turn within 100; fail to stop at stop sign; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tamper/fabricated physical evidence with intent

Atchley, James Jr., 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

March 9

Tvede, Jeffery A., 59, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Hendrickson, Julie, 36, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Neal, Desean J., 28, sexual assault of a child; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Polansky, William, 22, driving while intoxicated/open

Johnson, Joey W., 41, public intoxication

Ihlenfeldt, Karen, 38, public intoxication

Gonzales, Jeffery, 46, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Latimer, Aaron A., 22, fail to comply sex offenders' duty to register

Lawson, Jeremy M., 46, possession with intent to promote child pornography

Darnell, Brandi R., 31, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Ruth, Reanna N., 35, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750 (two counts); parole violation – tamper/fabricate physical evidence; parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Newman, David W., 43, driving while intoxicated

Hurst, Ashley, 21, assault Class C – family violence

Smith, Daniel E., 32, assault Class C – family violence; expired motor vehicle registration; no proof of financial responsibility

Zmolik, Jon C., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent

March 10

Garrett, Stacie L., 42, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Donalson, Shadondr, 22, theft Class C

Buchanan, Corey D., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Job, Join, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Duran, Ernesto G., 41, cruelty to livestock animals; driving while intoxicated

Jackson, Jasmin, 25, unlicensed carrying a weapon

Washington, Delores, 58, possession of drug paraphernalia

Polk, Robert J., 52, assault Class C – family violence; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent; parole violation; possession of drug paraphernalia

Doherty, Annie B., 41, criminal trespass

Williams, Shaddie, 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Sanmiguel, Adolph, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Langford, Shawn A., 23, possession of a dangerous drug (two counts)

March 11

Bernal, Jorge J., 44, fail to signal turn within 100; fail to stop at stop sign; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent; burglary of a building

Jackson, Dezarius, 29, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; delivery of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; traffic offense Class C (two counts); display fictitious license plates; assault of a public servant

Jones, Paige M., 24, assault causing bodily injury

Coffman, Gremon D., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility; unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of marijuana; criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; assault causing bodily injury

Flores, Joshua D., 33, indecency with a child sexual contact

Jones, Diron, 52, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property greater than $1,500 but less than $20,000

Maler, Justin J., 21, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Hughes, Letha M., 42, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; fail to ID fugitive intent; theft of property greater than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions; fail to ID fugitive intent

McFarland, Justin, 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; speeding in a 70 mph zone; animal at large

Trujillo, Isiah, 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts); evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Wilson, Desiree P., 31, theft of property greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000

Dubose, Carter B., 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying weapon; no proof of financial responsibility (two counts); no driver's license; no operator's license (two counts); speeding in a 40 mph zone; fail to display license plates

March 12

Loper, Amber L., 40, deceptive business practice

Pugh, Devone, 34, assault causing bodily injury

Mora, Victor, 24, driving while intoxicated

Dominguez, Zeferin, 44, public intoxication

Robinson, Ryan L., 31, possession of drug paraphernalia; public order crimes – failure to appear

Gillen, Chad W., 34, injury to a child/elderly/disabled

Norris, Tyrell F., 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying a weapon

Neal, Kaleb M., 20, sexual assault of a child; animal at large

Brown, Brittney E., 34, assault causing bodily injury

Rodriguez, Francine, 53, burglary of habitation; resist arrest/detention or transport

Macon, Justin B., 43, public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; assault causing bodily injury

Sartain, Joshua L., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts)

Gilbert, Amanda, 30, aggravated robbery; no driver's license; speeding; fail to maintain financial responsibility; no driver's license (three counts); public intoxication

March 13

Madden, Kevin D., 54, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Stafford, Robert L., 53, driving while intoxicated – BAC; possession of marijuana less then 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying a weapon

Thang, Van M., 37, public intoxication

Diaz, Maria M., 37, driving while intoxicated; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Stevens, Gerald D., 41, driving while intoxicated

Garcia, Juan C., 31, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Mojica, Ramon, 33, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Maxey, Brittnay D., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Balderas, Danny D., 30, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Garza, Goerge L., 21, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

March 14

Ramos, Jesus A., 21, driving while intoxicated

Alamo, Karen Y., 24, driving while intoxicated

Guerrero, Tomas, 42, aggravated assault date/family/household member

Gonzales, Isfrain, 56, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Barnes, Graylin D., 61, assault causing bodily injury; driving while license is invalid; no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear

— compiled by Don Hullett