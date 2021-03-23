Waxahachie ISD bus drivers recognized at luncheon

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

Monday, March 15, was a special in-service day at Wedgeworth Elementary School for Waxahachie Independent School District teachers and other staff members.

After a much-needed Spring Break week off, the special group of bus drivers were honored at noon in a way to let each one of them know how much they are appreciated and loved for the outstanding job they do in transporting children all over the district to their appointed rounds each school day.

The “Love Your Neighbor” campaign, which is made up of several different Ellis County churches, business organizations, and other committed individuals, served a catered luncheon to the bus employees. The menu included a menu of steaks, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread, and peach cobbler.

The “Love Your Neighbor” group is headed up by Pastor Bruce Zimmerman of Waxahachie Bible Church, and he spoke to approximately 90 bus staff members in attendance. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude for their tireless efforts, especially during this past trying year as part of the COVID pandemic situation.

Mr. Michael Sweet, also a WISD bus driver and part of the “Love Your Neighbor” campaign, addressed the audience of coworkers to make sure they all felt appreciated for the essential work they do every day – much like the healthcare workers and other first-responders. In addition to him expressing his sentiments to the bus drivers, there were also bus monitors, mechanics, and other bus office staff at the luncheon.

At the conclusion of the meal, WISD Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Bonnie Cain, addressed the large group and presented a slide show concerning the upcoming 2021 school bond election, which would cover new schools to be constructed and other structures to undergo major renovations in the future, if it passes.