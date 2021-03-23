Waxahachie Farmers Market is returning, but at a new location with plenty of room.

As the month of March comes to an end, the city of Waxahachie is closer to the opening of its annual Farmers Market, which will be held in a new location this year.

In recent years, the farmers market has been held on 10 S. Rogers St. in downtown Waxahachie, across from city hall. However, the former location will be taken down as part of the process of building the new city hall annex.

The market's new location will be at 701 Howard Road.

"We do not know how many total spaces are available, but we estimate that even with social distancing in place, we should be able to accommodate up to 40 vendors at the minimum so there will be plenty of room," shared Anita Simpson, director of downtown development.

An organizational meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, April 15, at 5:30 p.m. at the market's prospective spot at Howard Road. Potential vendors will be able to tour the market, turn in paperwork, pay fees and ask questions at this meeting.

Those who may be interested vendors are encouraged to attend.

The grand opening is set for May 8. The farmers market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 30.

As of Monday, Simpson has yet to receive any applications yet and doesn't expect to receive any until April. "We had limited space last year and had to social distance so only 15 vendors were allowed to participate in 2020. In 2019 we had 42 paid vendors," Simpson said.

Applications and information are available at http://www.waxahachie.com/.../downtown_farmers_market.php .