New lights will help historic Rogers Street Bridge shine for pedestrians, special holidays

The historic Rogers Street bridge now shines bright throughout the night, as new architectural lights guide pedestrians.

The lights were installed about two weeks ago as part of the ongoing beautification efforts for the downtown area, after four months of delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The lights were added to enhance the historic Rogers Street pedestrian bridge. Previously, we had made parking improvements south of the bridge with nice lighting, and Railyard Park also has wonderful lighting, but the bridge was the only piece of the puzzle not lit," shared Gumaro Martinez, director of Parks & Recreation for the city of Waxahachie.

The new lights are programmable and will allow the city to do a variety of different colors, which will be useful for the holiday season and any special occasion, he said. Martinez stated that the lights will be great during occasions such as Breast Cancer Awareness Month of October with pink lights on the bridge, or red for Valentines and maybe green for St. Patrick’s Day.

"The lights will also add an additional level of security and visibility after events held at Railyard Park. The lights can be turned on to solid white light and increase the brightness to really light up the bridge and surrounding areas for pedestrians, making it safer for them to cross," explained Martinez.