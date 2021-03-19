Sims Library introduces Chats-A-Hachie podcast

The Nicholas P. Sims Sims Library recently began a new podcast 'Chats-A-Hachie,' sharing Waxahachie history facts from referenced articles and books.

The idea of the podcast first began with Jennifer Graf, the Youth Services Librarian, and Elias Carreon, Reference Librarian.

"We are both history majors from UTA and love discovering local history. Waxahachie and its surrounding areas are loaded with hidden gems, and we wanted to highlight them for patrons," Graf shared. "Being in the reference department, Elias has access to tons of articles, books, and personal writings that we do not think the community is aware exists. This podcast allows us to talk about something we love (history) while sharing some of the hidden resources of the library."

Graf and Carreon plan to drop an episode once a month.

The first episode released Feb. 9 was about Bessie Coleman, the first African American and Native American woman pilot from Waxahachie.

On March 12, the duo dropped an episode about Eliza Sims, Nicholas P. Sims' wife.

"This podcast would not be possible without the contributions of the 'Friends of Sims Library.' They funded the recording equipment that has gotten us started," Graf said.

The next episode is scheduled to air on April 16.

"We are excited for next month's podcast, as it will fall close to the anniversary of the library and will feature our very own Nicholas P. Sims," Graf said. "If anyone has any suggestions on people, places, or events they would like to hear about, we are open to receive them."

The podcast can be streamed and listened to at https://www.simslib.org/reference .