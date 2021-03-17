Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of March 1-7

Waxahachie Daily Light

March 1

Lacey, Ashley D., 32, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; expired driver's license; no insurance (two counts); ran a stop sign; no driver's license

Moreno, Christian, 25, assault family/household member impede

Wheat, Jarrion J., 29, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

White, Chris S., 46, theft of property less than $2,500 with two previous convictions

Salazar, Esmeralda, 23, public intoxication; expired vehicle registration

Gutierrez, Joclyn, 21, public intoxication

Gutierrez, Julian, 23, traffic offense Class C

Coff, David L., 33, assault causing bodily injury; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

March 2

Luckau, Phoenix Z., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Rose, Roselissa, 46, theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction; traffic offense Class C (three counts)

Mitchell, Jerome L., 34, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; prohibited substance / item in correctional / civic facility

Austin, Aaron K., 36, violation of suspension/revocation

Flanagan, Donovan, 22, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; assault of a public servant; resist arrest/search or transportation; fail to ID fugitive with intent; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; assault Class C

Cockerham, Morgan, 25, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Rodriguez, Carolyn, 57, traffic offense Class C

Blakley, Debra, 67, assault causing bodily injury

Garza, Natividad, 54, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts)

Zapata, Demetrius, 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

March 3

Thompson, Mark S., 50, assault family/house member impede

Ross, Jonathan R., 25, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Fillad, Jesus, 22, prohibited weapon; evading arrest/detention

Laloulu, Kyra M., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Wood, Brandy C., 44, sexual assault of a child

Jasperson, Theresa, 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Wendler, Christopher, 22, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Richards, Dalton J., 30, parole violation

Buckles, Kaleb G., 36, driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction

Smith, Darryl L., 61, aggravated robbery

Martinez, Anthony, 40, Assault intentional / reckless impede breath/circulation

Strickland, Alexander, 28, forgery of a government / financial institution; fraud use / possess identifying info

Suarez, Eduardo Z., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; violate bond – protective order

Snodgrass, Jeremy, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams (two counts)

March 4

Walker, Derrick L., 19, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Ice, Michael M., 38, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

Henry, Marshall D., 24, assault family/household member impede

Salazar, Andres V., 42, driving while intoxicated with a child

Choate, Nathan P., 34, assault causing bodily injury

Carbajal, Gloria, 48, attack by a dog resulting in serious bodily injury

March 5

Cagle, Kimberly, 53, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Davis, Jerman, 40, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance

Fierro, Felimon, 55, violate bond - protective order; criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500

Duran, Pete A., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Serrato, Mondo, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation

Hallenbeck, David, 50, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Garrett, Donald J., 60, assault family/household member

Tyler, Jennifer L., 42, forgery of a financial instrument (six counts); fraud use/possess

identifying info (four counts)

Elias, Eric A., 41, assault causing bodily injury

Fraley, Calli M., 36, possession of a dangerous drug

Barnes, George K., 37, cruelty non-livestock: fail to provide and abandon

Wadsworth, Robert, 40, driving while intoxicated - BAC

Milligan, Ryan, 22, speeding

March 6

Hernandez, Oscar, 52, driving while intoxicated

Hernandez, Drake M., 27, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Lopez, Everardo, 45, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Davila, Jamie, 43, assault against elderly/disabled person

Everhart, Stephen, 71, assault causing bodily injury

Martinez, Ishmel, 42, parole violation

Smith, Timothy, 30, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Bloomer, Mia N., 23, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Wallace, Christopher, 32, parole violation

Tilley, Dadraylin, 19, burglary of habitation

Truitt, Tammilee, 54, assault Class C – family violence

Cortez, Susana, 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Dennis, Quintrell, 19, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent

Kately, Jevaughn J., 21, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; prohibited substance in a correctional/civic/ commercial facility; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent

Issac, Kirkland, 24, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying weapon; driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

Tatum, Russell J., 41, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Luna, Racquel, 31, manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 3 / 4 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Short, Jon, 34, assault Class C – family violence

Bryant, Steven C., 58, theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction; traffic offense Class C

Criddle, Braxton, 19, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (two counts); unlicensed

possession of a firearm by a felon; terroristic threat of family/household member; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Arnold, David, 53, sexual assault

March 7

Washington, Bruce, 21, assault of a public servant; resist arrest/search or transport

Garcia, Juan, 38, driving while intoxicated/ open container

Newsom, Gavin M., 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; unlicensed carrying a weapon; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of firearm

Mackey, Ryan O., 25, no driver's license (two counts); no proof of financial responsibility; defective headlights; speeding – 15 miles over; fail to appear

Williams, Laquesha, 28, theft of property less than $100 enhanced IAT

Weatherspoon, Vinc, 19, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Ali, Mansamusa H., 20, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Maynard, Billy J., 58, assault causing bodily injury

Jones, Lawrence C., 50, fleeing police officer; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; no proof of financial responsibility

Brown, Amy D., 41, unrestrained child under 8

— Compiled by Don Hullett