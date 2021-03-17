Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of March 1-7
March 1
Lacey, Ashley D., 32, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; expired driver's license; no insurance (two counts); ran a stop sign; no driver's license
Moreno, Christian, 25, assault family/household member impede
Wheat, Jarrion J., 29, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
White, Chris S., 46, theft of property less than $2,500 with two previous convictions
Salazar, Esmeralda, 23, public intoxication; expired vehicle registration
Gutierrez, Joclyn, 21, public intoxication
Gutierrez, Julian, 23, traffic offense Class C
Coff, David L., 33, assault causing bodily injury; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
March 2
Luckau, Phoenix Z., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Rose, Roselissa, 46, theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction; traffic offense Class C (three counts)
Mitchell, Jerome L., 34, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; prohibited substance / item in correctional / civic facility
Austin, Aaron K., 36, violation of suspension/revocation
Flanagan, Donovan, 22, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; assault of a public servant; resist arrest/search or transportation; fail to ID fugitive with intent; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; assault Class C
Cockerham, Morgan, 25, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Rodriguez, Carolyn, 57, traffic offense Class C
Blakley, Debra, 67, assault causing bodily injury
Garza, Natividad, 54, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts)
Zapata, Demetrius, 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
March 3
Thompson, Mark S., 50, assault family/house member impede
Ross, Jonathan R., 25, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Fillad, Jesus, 22, prohibited weapon; evading arrest/detention
Laloulu, Kyra M., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Wood, Brandy C., 44, sexual assault of a child
Jasperson, Theresa, 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Wendler, Christopher, 22, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Richards, Dalton J., 30, parole violation
Buckles, Kaleb G., 36, driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction
Smith, Darryl L., 61, aggravated robbery
Martinez, Anthony, 40, Assault intentional / reckless impede breath/circulation
Strickland, Alexander, 28, forgery of a government / financial institution; fraud use / possess identifying info
Suarez, Eduardo Z., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; violate bond – protective order
Snodgrass, Jeremy, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams (two counts)
March 4
Walker, Derrick L., 19, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Ice, Michael M., 38, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon
Henry, Marshall D., 24, assault family/household member impede
Salazar, Andres V., 42, driving while intoxicated with a child
Choate, Nathan P., 34, assault causing bodily injury
Carbajal, Gloria, 48, attack by a dog resulting in serious bodily injury
March 5
Cagle, Kimberly, 53, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Davis, Jerman, 40, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Fierro, Felimon, 55, violate bond - protective order; criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500
Duran, Pete A., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Serrato, Mondo, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation
Hallenbeck, David, 50, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Garrett, Donald J., 60, assault family/household member
Tyler, Jennifer L., 42, forgery of a financial instrument (six counts); fraud use/possess
identifying info (four counts)
Elias, Eric A., 41, assault causing bodily injury
Fraley, Calli M., 36, possession of a dangerous drug
Barnes, George K., 37, cruelty non-livestock: fail to provide and abandon
Wadsworth, Robert, 40, driving while intoxicated - BAC
Milligan, Ryan, 22, speeding
March 6
Hernandez, Oscar, 52, driving while intoxicated
Hernandez, Drake M., 27, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Lopez, Everardo, 45, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Davila, Jamie, 43, assault against elderly/disabled person
Everhart, Stephen, 71, assault causing bodily injury
Martinez, Ishmel, 42, parole violation
Smith, Timothy, 30, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Bloomer, Mia N., 23, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Wallace, Christopher, 32, parole violation
Tilley, Dadraylin, 19, burglary of habitation
Truitt, Tammilee, 54, assault Class C – family violence
Cortez, Susana, 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Dennis, Quintrell, 19, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent
Kately, Jevaughn J., 21, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; prohibited substance in a correctional/civic/ commercial facility; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent
Issac, Kirkland, 24, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying weapon; driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
Tatum, Russell J., 41, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Luna, Racquel, 31, manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 3 / 4 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Short, Jon, 34, assault Class C – family violence
Bryant, Steven C., 58, theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction; traffic offense Class C
Criddle, Braxton, 19, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (two counts); unlicensed
possession of a firearm by a felon; terroristic threat of family/household member; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Arnold, David, 53, sexual assault
March 7
Washington, Bruce, 21, assault of a public servant; resist arrest/search or transport
Garcia, Juan, 38, driving while intoxicated/ open container
Newsom, Gavin M., 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; unlicensed carrying a weapon; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of firearm
Mackey, Ryan O., 25, no driver's license (two counts); no proof of financial responsibility; defective headlights; speeding – 15 miles over; fail to appear
Williams, Laquesha, 28, theft of property less than $100 enhanced IAT
Weatherspoon, Vinc, 19, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Ali, Mansamusa H., 20, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Maynard, Billy J., 58, assault causing bodily injury
Jones, Lawrence C., 50, fleeing police officer; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; no proof of financial responsibility
Brown, Amy D., 41, unrestrained child under 8
— Compiled by Don Hullett