Local McDonald’s Owner/Operators partner with Carter BloodCare to host blood drives

Daily Light report

In an effort to restore the blood supply shortage following Winter Storm Uri, McDonald’s North Texas, Dr. Pepper, and Carter BloodCare are hosting a series of blood drives in March and April.

The two organizations partnered in 2020, seeking blood donations during the rise in COVID-19 cases in North Texas.

“Last September, we partnered with Carter BloodCare to host over 90 blood drives throughout North Texas,” said David Floyd, a local McDonald’s owner/operator. “We’re so proud to continue this partnership in 2021, and help Carter BloodCare meet this essential need for our communities. As a special ‘thank you,’ we’re treating all donors to a McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo Meal on us.”

All donors who give blood in March and April will receive a coupon for the meal, courtesy of North Texas McDonald’s Owner/Operators. The partnership will include dozens of blood drives in McDonald’s parking lots throughout North Texas.

“All of us at Carter BloodCare are very appreciative of the McDonald’s Owner/Operators of North Texas for their generous support of our community blood program,” said Dr. Merlyn Sayers, president and CEO of Carter BloodCare. “McDonald’s blood drives provide that support because of the location convenience and geographic reach of their restaurants. The recognition that McDonald’s famous brand brings to our blood drives is immeasurably valuable.”

Donors can also make an appointment online at one of Carter BloodCare’s community blood drives, at one of 25 donor centers, or by calling or texting 800-366-2834. All blood donors, no matter where they give blood, will receive a coupon for a free Medium Crispy Chicken Combo Meal.

Blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks; and surfaces are cleaned between each donation. All successful donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. This is not a diagnostic test for COVID-19.

According to a news release, potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent, and 17-year-olds may give independently. There is no upper age limit for donating blood. Visit carterbloodcare.org for more eligibility information.