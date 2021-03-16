Marcus Brown promoted to Assistant Fire Chief

On March 2, Marcus Brown was promoted to Assistant Fire Chief for the Waxahachie Fire Department, after Randall Potter retired from the position in January.

Brown has been with Waxahachie Fire-Rescue for 21 years and has held every rank in the department from firefighter to Fire Marshal.

"In each position throughout the years, he has provided excellent service to the citizens and businesses of Waxahachie," said Chief Richard Boyd. "He exemplifies servant leadership. He has the respect of the members of the department and everyone he comes in contact with. We look forward to a bright future for Waxahachie Fire-Rescue under his leadership."

Boyd shook the hand of Brown and the rest of the firefighters promoted that day.

"Congratulations to Assistant Chief Marcus Brown, Fire Marshal John Rodgers, Battalion Chief Dusty Griffin and Battalion Chief Jeff Marrs on their promotion! We appreciate all of your hard work and dedication to this department," stated the Waxahachie Fire Department through its Facebook page.