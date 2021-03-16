Girl Scouts partners with Penguin Random House and Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Daily Light report

On March 9, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced the Becoming Me program, a special collaboration with Penguin Random House and Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama.

The program follows the recent publication of Mrs. Obama’s book, "Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers," and offers a unique opportunity for Girl Scouts to embark on their journeys to become their best selves.

“Mrs. Obama is a cultural leader and a champion for girls and women,” said GSUSA Interim CEO Judith Batty in a news release. “Her journey described in 'Becoming' closely aligns with our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character. It is a story of sharing joys and triumphs, as well as the bumps and bruises along the way. Our Becoming Me program will challenge participants to look inside themselves to define who they are and who they want to become, just as Mrs. Obama does in 'Becoming.'”

The program, which includes a virtual event with Mrs. Obama, will also walk girls through earning three badges at each Girl Scout level.

“I am so pleased to be working with Girl Scouts of the USA on the Becoming Me program,” Obama says. “It is a joy and privilege to support young girls along their journeys of becoming, working together to unlock the unique and profound power that lies within each of our own stories.”

Girl Scouts’ Becoming Me program will be available at no cost to any interested Girl Scout enrolled for the 2021–22 membership year.

According to the release, the program includes:

• A six- to eight-week experience centered around core themes from Mrs. Obama’s "Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers" that align with the Girl Scout mission, such as knowing and telling your story, maintaining mental health and wellness, and supporting and nurturing girls on their own journeys.

• A journal activity through which participants reflect on their personal experiences as they answer the question “Who are you, and who do you want to become?”

• A facilitator guide to help volunteers steer Girl Scouts through their journeys, as well as free digital downloads, such as modified Becoming journal content and an excerpt from "Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers."

• Admission to a virtual event featuring a conversation between Girl Scouts and Obama during which she’ll explore the themes in "Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers" and how they relate to Girl Scouts’ and young people’s experiences today.

• An exclusive Becoming Me patch for optional purchase.

The Becoming Me program is set to launch in early May 2021. Go to visiting girlscouts.org/BecomingMe and learn more.