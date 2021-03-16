Ellis County Vaccine Hub seeks volunteers

First launched in February, the Ellis County Vaccine Hub has distributed a total of 26,955 vaccines throughout the county as of March 10. As the lines for the COVID-19 vaccine grow, so does the need for volunteers.

Of the 26,955 vaccines distributed, 20,279 of the first doses have been given, and 6,676 of the second doses have been given given.

According to Sam Pickett, emergency management coordinator for Ellis County Emergency Management, there were approximately another 3,000 of the first dose vaccinations administered March 11-12, so the total vaccinations are now nearing 30,000.

From Feb. 2 up until March 6, there have been 5,250 documented volunteers stepping in to help the Vaccine Hub work efficiently.

Laurie Mosely, director of the Waxahachie Convention & Visitors Bureau, shared in depth statistics on the volunteers:

- Days of operation: 18

- Volunteer shifts: 1,050

- Total volunteer hours: 5,250

- An average of 30 volunteers worked a five-hour shift, for a total up to 60 volunteers per day.

Mosely also shared the qualities looked for in volunteers.

"The biggest qualification is that you must have a good attitude and ready to serve others. If someone has this first part in order, we can find the right position for them on one of our three main teams – (1) Logistics = working inside in a non-clinical role which includes opportunities for all physical abilities. (2) Wheelchair Attendee – this does require the physical ability to push patients in wheelchairs from the parking lot to inside. (3) Traffic Greeter – this position requires someone to be able to stand for long periods of time," explained Mosely.

There are two shifts, typically, she said. The morning shifts are four and a half hours, and the afternoon shift is five hours long.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the Vaccine Hub can visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/volunteerwaxahachie .