Ellis County Art Association holds Youth Art Show

The Ellis County Art Association returns with the annual Youth Art Show, showcasing students' artwork March 23-28 at Art on the Square, 113 W. Franklin St. in Waxahachie.

"For almost 40 years, Ellis County Art Association has sponsored an exhibit of art from students across Ellis County," shared Jim Witherspoon, a member of the Ellis County Art Association.

Students from each Ellis County school in grades Pre-K-12 were invited to participate. All artwork must have been executed in the classroom under the instruction of the teacher. The art's maximum size is 12" x 18" for 2-dimensional works, and 3-dimensional works needed to not exceed 12" x 10" x 8".

"Come join us and see this wonderful show. It is such a good community outreach and a family favorite. Good things are always happening at Art on the Square," stated the association through social media.

Additionally, the Ellis County Art Association Youth Art Exhibit will be awarding two $500 scholarships and one $1,000 scholarship to participating seniors who are planning to pursue artistic training at an accredited college, university, or art school. The $1000 scholarship is from the Shelley Nance Memorial Art Scholarship Fund.

The show will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the group's website, a reception will not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. Virtual awards will be given, and winners' artwork highlighted on the Art on the Square's YouTube channel. Visit http://www.elliscountyart.net/ for further information.