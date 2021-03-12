Lovie's Outreach continues to serve Waxahachie; to go mobile in the future

Lovie's Outreach recently obtained a food trailer in which they hope to deliver meals in the future and go mobile.

Charity Trull, known as "Lovie," began distributing meals through Lovie's Outreach in Waxahachie in June 2019, months before the pandemic. The organization served free dinner on Wednesday nights.

"We were serving up to 50 meals at that time until the pandemic outbreak when we had to take a break," Trull shared. "We recently had a food trailer donated to our organization, which is such a blessing. It is a fixer upper, and we could use all the help we can get to get it updated and servicing our community again."

The outreach usually sets up at The Arcade on 100 N. College St., right next to the Rodger's Hotel.

"We currently hand out about 20-25 meals on Wednesdays to the homeless folks in our downtown area. Currently I only have one other volunteer who is also a board member, Tabitha Hall. We lost our best friend and board member in December to COVID," Trull said.

Now, with the food truck, Trull hopes to reach more of the surrounding cities in Ellis County.

"The goal with the food trailer is to be mobile. We will set up in Waxahachie every other week, and on the alternating weeks, we will go to Ennis, Midlothian, Palmer, Italy and Ovilla. We serve anyone that is in need of a hot meal, not just homeless, but those who struggle between paychecks, single parents, etc.," Trull explained.

Hall has raved about the local organization's outreach and the good Trull is doing for the community.

"Lovie's Outreach is an amazing non-profit organization that goes into the community and provides hot meals to anyone who may need them," Hall said. "Charity, aka 'Lovie' is an outstanding, one of kind human being. She not only runs Lovie's Outreach, but is also a 'mom' of eight, and has opened her home to many ... huge animal lover, currently has three dogs, one cat and guinea pig and is the manager at Comfort Suites in Waxahachie. She is always going and doing for someone. Lovie and her outreach are one to share."

Follow the outreach and their mission on Facebook @LOVIESOUTREACH . Trull can be contacted at 214-949-6623, and Hall can be contacted at 469-552-4724.