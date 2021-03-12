Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Feb. 22-28

Waxahachie Daily Light

Feb. 22

Oliver, Johnie D., 35, state registration law; no driver's license (two counts)

Atwood, Quinton, 42, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Foley, Travis C., 36, driving while intoxicated

Barrera, Sergio D., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Brasfield, Tyler A., 27, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Watson, Shaun, 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Tarrant, Xavier D., 30, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana greater than 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds

Bryant, Kayla L., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Pipes, Steven M., 25, assault family/household member impede

Green, Kerie B., 38, robbery

Campbell, Ben T., 27, parole violation

Ross, Brandon A., 41, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction; no liability insurance

Edmondson, Jasmine, 31, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Feb. 23

Jones, Steven T., 38, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Darner, Donald S., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia

Alanis, Raul A., 31, continuous violence against

Ruggles, Mikeulyn, 25, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams (two counts); parole violation – unlicensed carrying weapon; parole violation – Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Silva, Christopher, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Suarez, Eduardo, 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Aparicio, Jacob A., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Wilder, Brandon D., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; indecency with a child sexual contact

Falkenburg, Brando, 34, accident involving damage to vehicle

Sappington, John T., 25, cruelty non-livestock: failure to provide/abandon (two counts)

Feb. 24

Sappington, Bryan, 27, cruelty non-livestock: failure to provide/abandon (two counts)

Lott, Jonathan, 35, aggravated kidnapping; driving while intoxicated - BAC

Nemons, Jervail D., 25, violate Bond – protective order; deadly conduct; abandon endanger a child with intent (three counts)

Green, Michael D., 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; expired motor vehicle registration (three counts); display fictitious license plate; speeding 10% or greater

Easley, Sidney A., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; no driver's license; possession of drug paraphernalia

Wickman, Jackie V., 61, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Gambrell, Qeyanna, 22, driving while intoxicated

Pechal, Sharon, 46, theft of property greater than $20 but less than $500 by check

Graciano, Wallam, 35, burglary of building

Cortez, Ava B., 30, driving while intoxicated

Jackson, Ashley D., 30, unauthorized use of a vehicle; unlicensed carrying weapon

Lafollett, Justin, 21, assault causing bodily injury

Mapp, Lonnie D., 17, tamper with government record

Jackson, Edward, 66, unauthorized use of a vehicle; unlicensed carrying weapon

Feb. 25

McCoy, Lavell T., 43, delivery of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds

Hickman, Dominique, 43, possession of a dangerous drug (two counts); driving

with license invalid with a previous conviction; possession of drug paraphernalia; expired driver's license; expired motor vehicle registration (two counts); fail to maintain financial responsibility

Smith, Gregory L., 45, false drug test falsification

Price, Donald L., 56, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Cameron, Christen, 34, assault family/household member

Aguliar, Lester, 30, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; fail to identify giving false

Morgan, Taylor C., 31, unlicensed use of criminal instrument; running a stop sign

Herrera, Silvester, 56, driving while intoxicated – 3rd; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Harwell, Collin D., 36, assault of a pregnant person

Feb. 26

Hoad, Phillip R., 37, driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction; driving while license invalid; no liability insurance; failure to appear

Gomez, Jose M., 42, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams (two counts); possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Langford, Jeremy R., 20, driving while license invalid (two counts); driving without headlights; speeding (two counts); failure to appear

Martin, Kenneth N., 38, possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; evading arrest with vehicle

Rios, Jessica R., 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Jefferson, Christopher, 28, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

White, Dillon D., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Mendez, Stephanie, 34, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Guevara, Eligio, 49, aggravated sexual assault of a child (two counts)

Estrada, Jose J., 20, sex abuse of a child continuous

Tello, Yenixa, 35, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Scheider, Daniel, 54, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Sheffield, L.C., 62, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Hardrick, Lekendri, 40, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Broussard, Brandon, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Cole, Jarvis T., 59, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

Feb. 27

Moore, Ariel D., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Hubbard, Randall E., 31, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Sheppard, Harold M., 47, burglary of vehicles; parole violation – criminal mischief greater than $2,500

Henson, Westin T., 35, driving while intoxicated

Harwell, Nathan, 30, aggravated assault date/family/household member

Flores, Elijah X., 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility

Alvarado, Felix J., 44, disorderly conduct

Leos, Antony D., 18, driving while intoxicated

Falkenbach, Brando, 34, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

King, Paul T., 53, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 (two counts); unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions (two counts); evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Ervin, Joseph, 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Valdez, Mario E., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Vazquez, Kassandra, 26, duty on striking unattended vehicle

Coleman, Jakajah, 23, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; no insurance; no liability insurance; no valid driver’s/motorcycle

Whitley, Billy W., 56, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Feb. 28

Blake, Kevin W., 46, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions; criminal trespass; speeding

Morales, Jason, 25, public intoxication

Tarkington, Stephen, 58, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Ray, Richard G., 54, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Pirie, Megan L., 25, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Smith, Lucy L., 38, Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

—Compiled by Don Hullett