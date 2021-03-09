Waxahachie has new partnership with Waste Connections, changes pickup schedule

Last Thursday, March 4, the city of Waxahachie began distributing trash and recycling carts to their residents in alignment with the new Waste Connections service set to officially begin on April 1.

"Each resident will receive two carts, one for trash and one for recycling. The cart deliveries will take approximately three weeks. Updates will be provided as carts are delivered and progress is made," the city stated through social media.

The waste service pickup day will be changing to one day a week, as opposed to twice a week. Recycling pickup will be changing to once every other week, instead of once a week.

According to Waste Connection, trash and recycling containers must be out by 6:45 a.m. on the day of service and no earlier than 7 p.m. the day before a scheduled service day.

Residents should keep an eye out in their mailbox for a letter with their new service pickup day.

After April 1, the 18-gallon recycle containers will no longer be utilized and should be placed at curbside to be removed on the designated trash day.

Additionally, an online interactive map will launch soon, where citizens can enter their address and get their new collection schedule and information.

Folks can contact Wast Connections if they need to order an extra cart, or if they have any questions regarding these new services, at 972-289-6714.

To view extensive details of the change in services, go to: http://www.waxahachie.com/departments/building_and_community_services/new_waste_disposal.php?fbclid=IwAR2ulU3JfPCpO3o9bOLQX0wj4jbbqOCczWoQza25GySh6HAoi62pIa0C-hc .