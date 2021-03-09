Waxahachie ISD continues wearing masks

Last week Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order to lift the mask mandate in Texas, effective Wednesday, March 10. However, WISD has announced that it will continue to require its students and staff to wear masks until the end of the school year.

On March 2, WISD commented on Abbott's decision on a Facebook post: "Waxahachie ISD is aware that Governor Abbott has rescinded the statewide mask mandate effective March 10, 2021. We are exploring what that means for us as a school district, and we are awaiting further guidance from the Texas Education Agency. As we learn more, we will provide updates to families and staff."

Then on March 5, the district sent out a newsletter to parents, finalizing their decision on the matter.

"As you are likely aware, Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order rescinding the statewide mask mandate as of March 10, 2021. The governor’s order also requires public schools to follow the guidelines set for them by the Texas Education Agency. This means we are still required to conduct contact tracing and quarantine anyone who has been in close contact with a confirmed positive case," Superintendent Bonny Cain said. "To continue to keep schools open and children in classrooms, we believe it is vital for students and staff members to wear face coverings. We will continue to require face coverings for the duration of the 2020-2021 school year. We truly appreciate your understanding and continued flexibility as we work to keep our community’s children healthy and in school."

The executive order also opens Texas to 100 percent capacity on Wednesday.

The guidelines required by Abbott can be seen from TEA at https://tea.texas.gov/sites/default/files/covid/SY-20-21-Public-Health-Guidance.pdf .