Waxahachie Downtown Merchant's Association 'Sip N Stroll' to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

The Waxahachie Downtown Merchant's Association (WDMA) will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a "Sip N Stroll" on Saturday, March 13.

Although the St. Patrick's Day holiday falls on March 17, Waxahachie residents can spend their Saturday celebrating early. The event will go from 1 to 6 p.m., with live music present in five different locations throughout downtown from 2 to 5 p.m.

WDMA President Shane Henry shared the brainstorming that went behind selecting the live music for the event.

"They're going to be scattered. If you were to look at a map of the downtown region, they're kind of in like a five-point dice scatter. There's one that is going to be in front of Multitudes, there's one by the museum. They're just kind of on every opposite corner to fill," explained Henry. "Five of the stores participating got a budget out of our budget to hire musicians that was complimentary to their store. So our thought process was it wouldn't all be the same ... and it allowed all of our downtown stores to support local music."

The WDMA has made 300 tickets available for the "Sip N Stroll," and a little over 100 tickets have been sold as of Tuesday morning.

"We have not had that large of an event since COVID. We know that we can support 300 attendees. In the past, 'Sip N Strolls' sold out every time ... We're excited to add the live music component," shared Henry.

Community members can check in at the Ellis County Museum the day of the event from 12:30 to 5 p.m.with an ID. With a ticket, people will receive a glass and map of the stores participating. At each store, they'll receive a beer sample.

"I'm excited to finally be doing events, especially because we have focused on our events being outdoors. We're excited to see how our community comes out and supports this. Our stores are doing a great job of inside the store helping facilitate distancing and the standard protocol that we've made normal life so far," said Henry.

About 15 downtown stores are participating in this event. More details can be obtained on the WDMA Facebook event page,

https://www.facebook.com/events/807983166742530/?ti=ls .

Additionally, folks can receive their tickets at https://downtownwaxahachie.com/ . Tickets are $10 each.