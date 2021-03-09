Local HEB sponsors 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots on Saturday

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

The Waxahachie HEB grocery store offered a supply of 1,000 free Johnson & Johnson COVID Janssen vaccine injections, as administered by multiple area DFW HEB pharmacists and many other staff members on March 6. These vaccines were assigned to the Ellis County store by courtesy of state and local governments. The COVID-19 vaccine shots were given under the direction of Head Pharmacy Manager (Waxahachie store) Derek Lehew.

Because of the limited space at the local store and pharmacy, HEB Manager Bruce Graves had contacted Pastor Bruce Zimmerman earlier last week and requested the assistance of his Waxahachie Bible Church (WBC) to host the “no charge” event at their facilities on North Grand Avenue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

The community response was overwhelming, but the large crowds were handled efficiently by HEB staff workers, WBC volunteers, a few local policemen, as well as some of the Bill Glass “Behind the Walls” prison ministry members and staff.

Once at the site location on Saturday morning, people began gathering before the

scheduled start time. Volunteers passed out the required forms, and the shot recipients had time while in line to complete the necessary paperwork. Next, after winding through the outside lines and continuing on into the church “pharmacy” staging area, the 1,000 shots were administered by pharmacists.

From there, everyone was invited to the church’s rotunda area to enjoy some free coffee, cookies, and other refreshments. The added time after the inoculations gave folks a few minutes to make sure they were not experiencing any adverse symptoms after receiving their injections.