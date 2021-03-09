Faith Family Academy to host Pre-K & Kindergarten open house

Daily Light report

Faith Family Academy will host a Pre-K and Kindergarten open house on Saturday, March 27.

During the open house, Faith Family’s teachers will be available to give parents and caregivers an overview of the curriculum, which is defined by empowering, inspiring, and educating the whole child for lifelong success, according to a news release.

Lunch will be served to attendees, and a petting zoo will be on-site.

The event will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the academy, located at 701 Ovilla Road in Waxahachie.

According to the release, "Faith Family Academy is an open enrollment charter school district in North Texas with a mission to educate, empower and inspire every child for lifelong success. Faith Family Academy is an 'A' rated district by the Texas Education Agency – higher than every public district in its geographic service area – and serves nearly 3,000 students on two campuses in Dallas (Oak Cliff) and Waxahachie, Texas."

To learn more about the school, visit www.faithfamilyacademy.org .