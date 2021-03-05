Ellis County Master Gardener Lawn and Garden Expo returns this March.

Daily Light Report

The 21st annual Ellis County Master Gardener Lawn and Garden Expo is just around the corner.

The Ellis County Master Gardeners association is resuming the annual event after canceling last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event will take place on March 27 at 9 a.m.and go until 3 p.m at Chautauqua Auditorium in Getzendaner Park.

According to the master gardener group's website, Daniel Cunningham is the 10 a.m. featured speaker, sharing with the audience about Edible Landscaping. Cunningham is a horticulturist and garden writer who specializes in native plants, edible landscaping, rainwater harvesting and utilizing landscapes as habitat for beneficial wildlife.

Following Cunningham, Greg Grant is the speaker scheduled for 12 p.m. According to ecmga.com, Grant is an award-winning horticulturist, conservationist, photographer and writer for Arcadia. He works in Tyler as the horticulturist for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

During the expo, there will be plants available for purchase, as well as Master Gardeners available for attendees to speak with.

Admission is free for anyone interested. The first 100 children 12 and younger will receive a butterfly puddler to take home. Additionally, there will be food trucks with various items for sale during the event.

Getzendaner Park is located at 400 S Grand Ave. in Waxahachie. Visit the Ellis County Master Gardener Association website, http://www.ecmga.com/ for more information.