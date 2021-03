Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Feb. 15-21

Waxahachie Daily Light

Feb. 15

Hall, Mara A., 38, assault Class C family violence

Walker, Whitney L., 22, driving while intoxicated

Vincent, Michael E., 40, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Estrada, Armando, 25, assault family/household member / impede; possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces

Harvey, Amy L., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Edwards, Cedrick B., 50, driving while intoxicated

Garza, Amanda L., 46, assault Class C – family violence

Phillip, Justin P., 29, public intoxication

Feb. 16

Thompson, Christopher, 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Crumpton, Sara, 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Mock, Fredrick W., 55, forgery government/national inst/money

Tucker, John L., 55, driving while intoxicated / open

Kennedy, Cordell, 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams

Feb. 17

Finley, Common A., 37, driving while intoxicated

Davis, Michael B., 44, assault family/household member / impede; assault causing bodily injury

Stewart, Charles, 22, Class C - drunkenness

Morgan, Trenton D., 29, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Kinnard, Ty D., 25, assault causing bodily injury

Feb. 18

Salazar, Kriselda, 33, fail to ID fugitive intent; dilapidated fence; substandard building; speeding (two counts); child under 17 without seat belt

Singleton, Norman, 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Feb. 19

Smith, Ashley E., 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Wise, Amber M., 27, criminal trespass; possession of narcotics paraphernalia

Collins, Douglas A., 45, criminal trespass

Lopez, Juan A., 27, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Noriega, Martin, 26, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3-4 greater than 28 grams in a drug-free zone; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram in a drug-free zone; possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces in a drug-free zone

Dutton, Justin R., 24, assault causing bodily injury; injury to a child/elderly/disabled

Feb. 20

Hayes, Justin J., 29, no seat belt

Stafford, Willie J., 58, burglary of a building/intent

Hall, Otis R., 64, assault causing bodily injury

Jones, Roger D., 52, parole violation

Feb. 21

Choice, Jasmine C., 33, burglary of a habitation

Santos, Louis A., 30, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury

Choice, Diamond U., 22, burglary of habitation

Eudy, Joe 28, driving while intoxicated; traffic offense Class C

Whistler, Michael, 31, driving while intoxicated

Gallegos, Oscar, 36, driving while intoxicated; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram less than 4 grams

Lane, Cameron C., 22, assault causing bodily injury

Hurtado, Ricardo, 42, duty on striking

Liner, Tequan, 33, possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces

— compiled by Don Hullett