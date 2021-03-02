Waxahachie Young Professionals hosts '40 under 40' event

Nominees were honored for their hard work throughout Ellis County during the fourth annual "40 Under 40 Event," hosted Friday by the Waxahachie Young Professionals group.

The night began with a scheduled cocktail time, followed by a time for dinner and socializing at Milagro Farms. As people settled in, the speakers began, prepping the guests for the awards time.

Travis Smith, the digital sports director for KBEC Sports and representative of the group, gave a few words.

"There is a huge gap between our elected officials and leaders ... for our 25-plus, there's no bridge, there's no connection. There's no way for us to learn from them. That's a problem, because once that group is gone ... you don't have anyone to follow in your footsteps," Smith said. "And that's what this group is for. This group was created to bridge the gap, and I hope we do that."

Prior to this event, young professionals were nominated by community members, and judges voted and selected the winners.

Billie Wallace, president of the Waxahachie Rotary Club, was one of the judges of the event and gave a few words of encouragement.

"I just want to say that whenever I got the phone call to assist in the process and be involved in 40 under 40, I was honored. I had no idea that there would be such stiff competition in deciding the winner, but I will tell you that every name that came in front of the three judges, any one of those names could've been selected as number one," Wallace said. "So give yourself a round of applause. Everyone of you is here. Everyone of you whose name was submitted, you are a leader. Continue doing what you're doing. It was very stiff competition to see who would be number one."

Nominees were then called up by name and presented with an award.

Out of the numerous nominees and outstanding accomplishments, Meredith Chase was recognized as number one in the event. Chase is the CEO of the 1558 Brand Agency based in Midlothian.

The fifth annual event is scheduled to be planned for September 2021.

For more information on the Waxahachie Young Professionals group, follow them on Facebook.