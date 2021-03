Daily Light report

The Waxahachie ISD Lighthouse for Learning registration is underway, as classes begin March 18.

Various classes have been listed on the website. The program also has online learning available for community members.

Anyone interested can contact the WISD Community Education Office at (972) 923-4614 or mcobb@wisd.org for more information and to register.

To view the complete catalog and register online, go to www.wisd.org.