SAGU ranked No. 1 with their online bachelor’s degree in Education

Daily Light report

Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) was recently ranked as having the number one online bachelor’s degree in education by study.com.

According to a news release, Dr. Khristy Strange, SAGU's Education Department Chair, believes that the ranking is reflective of the department's faculty and their commitment to ensuring that students are well-equipped for their future careers.

"The quality of our programs start with qualified and professional educators who work hard to provide the necessary tools for a future classroom," Strange said. "I work with an amazing staff who pour into our future teachers. Also, SAGU is unique in the sense that we also provide a spiritual foundation that is crucial to the K-12 mission field of today’s classrooms."

The ranking study was performed by study.com, a website that specializes in researching schools across the country to connect students with the best learning experiences possible.

SAGU was ranked alongside several other reputable higher education institutions. Numerous factors contributed to Study's ranking, including the schools' management of the following:

- Tuition

- Acceptance rate

- Graduation rate

- Financial aid

- Placement services

- Career services

- Credit acceptance

In Study's research, they emphasized the multiple degrees available within SAGU’s education program and the program’s prioritizing of real classroom experience.

SAGU offers a wide range of online degree programs for teacher education, including:

Education (pre-professional)

Elementary Education

English Language Arts & Reading (Middle & Secondary)

Social Studies/History Education (Middle & Secondary)

Previously, the university’s online secondary education degree program has been recognized along with its online Associate's in Early Childhood Education.

Additionally, according to the Texas Education Agency (TEA) survey given to first-year teachers, more than 90 percent of SAGU graduates said they felt prepared as a direct result of the university’s educator prep program. “That speaks loudly to me,” Strange said.

Many of the university's teacher education alumni have advanced into administrative roles and have become principals. In the city of Waxahachie alone, six school principals are SAGU alumni, with more throughout Ellis County and the state.

“We hire SAGU graduates given the opportunity. We know they are prepared to enter the classroom. SAGU graduates have great communication skills as well as high expectations for students. They show unfailing kindness and compassion to children and adults alike, and each possesses a Christian spirit that causes them to be patient and to live influential, honest lives,” said Dr. Bonny Cain, Waxahachie ISD superintendent.