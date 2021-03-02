Living for Zachary comes to Hachie to offer free heart screenings

Living for Zachary is coming to the Waxahachie Family YMCA, offering free heart screenings for ages 12-22 on Saturday, March 20, after the postponement of its first event.

Living for Zachary is a heart screening program, which can help detect heart abnormalities that may lead to Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) in youth ages 12-22. The program first began in Collin County and has since expanded throughout the area.

"Unfortunately our event last fall at the Waxahachie YMCA was canceled; however, we are excited to be returning for a spring screening event. This is our first time bringing heart screenings to the Waxahachie community," said Kendra Briscoe, marketing and communications specialist.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with limited spots available.

According to a news release, "Parent Heart Watch reports that SCA is the #1 killer of student athletes and the #1 cause of death on school campuses. Many youth with underlying heart conditions appear healthy and have no known family history of heart-related illness, passing regular checkups and sports physicals throughout childhood without any abnormalities detected."

Living for Zachary offers free screening for families, with no insurance needed.

A Living for Zachary Heart screening includes:

● Electrocardiogram

● Limited 2-D Echocardiogram

● Blood pressure screening

● Sudden Cardiac Arrest Risk Health Questionnaire

● Review and interpretation by a board-certified cardiologist

Briscoe recommend that families register early to secure their desired time slot. Parents must be present for youth under the age of 18. The Waxahachie Family YMCA is located at 100 YMCA Dr.

For the latest listing of upcoming free heart screening events, families can visit https://www.livingforzachary.org/heart-screenings/ .