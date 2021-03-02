City of Ennis aids neighboring communities during winter storm

As the month of March begins, the city of Ennis is reflecting on how the community came together in the midst of the winter storm and handled its prolonging effects.

Compared to surrounding cities, Ennis never faced water troubles, thanks to the hard work of city staff.

"The water and wastewater departments worked 24 hours a day to keep the plants and systems running. Several water main breaks were repaired in extremely cold and hazardous conditions. Ennis was never without water or under a boil notice," said Ashley Colunga, the city's marketing and communications director.

Since Ennis had working water, it supported the surrounding cities of Rice and Garrett by providing additional water and a standalone water distribution site in Garrett. Ennis additionally helped facilitate a water logistic site, where members of the Army National Guard brought water to be distributed to neighboring communities under a boil notice.

Texas Motorplex, based in Ennis, also aided communities by handing out cases of water bottles.

"Last week Texas Motorplex, like much of the state of Texas, suffered massive property damage including severe water damage to the suite tower complex, concession warehouse and a number of buildings in the Food Court. In spite of the damage, our team showed their resiliency and #TexasStrong giving spirit by handing out 500 cases of bottled water last Saturday and Sunday," shared the Texas Motorplex Facebook page. "We were honored to spend our weekend providing Ellis County and our surrounding neighbors with clean water as our entire state begins recovering from this historic weather event."

Throughout the winter storm, the Bluebonnet Call Center remained open for people that needed assistance in finding warm shelter in Ennis as non-emergency help. This center was first established during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Folks can stay updated with the city of Ennis at https://www.ennistx.gov/.