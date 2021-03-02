Cherokee Charmers capture honors at Dance Nationals

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

Waxahachie High School’s Cherokee Charmers competed at the DFW Dance Championships at Duncanville High on Saturday, Feb. 27. The 58th Charmer Line impressed the judges again this year, with 26 different schools represented at this prestigious event.

The Charmers are under the direction of 14th year veteran dance teacher Erica Pointer-Wilcox, who was honored at the Duncanville competition with the Outstanding Director

Award. “Living the Dream” by WHS Charmer Captain Ellinor Bearden earned a Division I Rating solo award.

The Charmers’ next stop will be at the Galveston Island Festival this Saturday, March 6. Other upcoming events are scheduled for March 13 at the Metroplex Dance Spectacular at Mansfield High School and March 27 for the ADTS Nationals at Mansfield Timberview High School.

Awards and honors

Some of the Officer awards were as follows:

- Officer Sweepstakes

- Gussie Nell Davis Award of Excellence

- Judges Award – Officer Jazz

- Judges Award – Officer Hip-Hop

- Judges Award – Officer Novelty

- Judges Award – Officer Lyrical

- Silver Best Overall Officers for Precision & Choreography

- 1st Runner-Up Best in Class Officers – Medium Division

- 2nd Place of the Best Officers

Overall score: 871

Elite Team Awards

- Sweepstakes

- Gussie Nell Davis Award of Excellence

- Judges Award – Kick Company

- Judges Award – CC & Company

- Judges Award – Showstoppers

- Silver Best Overall Officers for Presentation & Precision

- 2nd Runner-Up Best in Class – Elite Team

- “Giving Back Award” for community service

- 4th Place Academic Champion Award

- Outstanding Director Award – WHS Charmer Director Erica Pointer-Wilcox

Solo Award

- Division I Rating: “Living the Dream” – by WHS Charmer Captain Ellinor Bearden