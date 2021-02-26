Poston Gardens returns for Tulipalooza; partners with local charities

As February comes to an end, the month of March emerges with the Poston Gardens returning in the form of Tulipalooza for two weeks.

The Tulipalooza comes after Poston Gardens shut down in the middle of their tulip season last year due to the pandemic. When Poston Gardens announced that they would not be returning due to the lack of funds to purchase the tulip bulbs for spring 2021, the Texas community reacted by jumping into action to raise funds and aid the garden.

This year, Poston Gardens will partner with 12 North Texas charities as they host the Tulipalooza in the Waxahachie Civic Center.

“It’s really inspiring to be part of this group of North Texas charities banding together to create a one-of-a-kind fundraiser that supports multiple missions to improve the lives of many underserved populations,” said John Poston, founder of Poston Gardens and Daymark Living. “After having to end the season early due to COVID in 2020, we are really looking forward to welcoming guests to enjoy our tulips in full bloom this year.”

The event will take place from Friday, March 19, through Sunday, March 28. The Tulipalooza will begin from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. and will benefit multiple charities impacted by the pandemic.

Admission is $20 for adults, $5 for children age 2 and up on weekends; $15 for adults and $5 for children age 2 and up on weekdays; and $12 for seniors on Tuesday.

There have been 250,000 tulips planted, according to Claire Cowman, publicist for Poston Gardens. Tulips can be purchased for $1 each.

When purchasing tickets online, folks get to choose from one of the 12 charities to donate the proceeds to. There is no limit to the amount of tickets purchased, since it is an outdoor event. However, traffic will be monitored for COVID at the event.

For more information, visit www.postongardens.com or https://tulipalooza.org/ . Follow Poston Gardens on Facebook at @PostonTulipGarden.