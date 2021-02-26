Red Oak HS receives cosmetology donation

The Red Oak High School Cosmetology program has received a donation from Sally Beauty Supply with more than $10,000 in cosmetology items.

The items donated last month ranged from hair products, manicure products, sample size products and other cosmetology supplies.

Lead Cosmetology Instructor at Red Oak High School, Martha Weimar, is grateful for the various donations. She has been a part of the program for 11 years.

“A Sally’s location in Dallas called us and told us that they were shutting down the store and asked us if we needed donations of products and things from the store, and so of course being a school district we said yes,” Weimar said recently.

The donations were brought Jan. 22 through a box truck, driven by two district bus drivers. The drivers brought back about 700 boxes to the school.

“It was just a one-time deal, and God just knew we needed things, so it happened,” explained Weimar. “We are on limited budgets with public schools, and so the students don’t get to experience a variety of products like we have now. I mean now we probably have 20 lines of products, and we have one whole closet full of hair color. This really allowed our students the opportunity to experience products and things they wouldn’t have until they went to the salon. So it’s just opened a lot of doors for them.”

Bus drivers Jodi and Avery helped deliver the boxes, and the Automotive Technology students helped unload and move the boxes.

Weimar shared her excitement for the students and all that they will be able to do now with the products gifted.

“We were all overwhelmed at first because there was so much stuff, but they’re really excited because it’s going to give us an opportunity to do different types of lighteners, different types of hair colors, we can expand it to makeup, we can expand into products we haven’t used for all types of hair. We received velcro rollers that people don’t use anymore but maybe your older clientele does,” said Weimar.

The donation has helped the program with learning teamwork, inventory and organization.

“We are very, very appreciative of Sally’s because like I said it’s not an everyday thing,” shared Weimar. “Because we got so much of something, we’re able to take and share with our theater department at our high school and at our middle school.”