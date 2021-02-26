Manna House Signature Dish Event moved to October 2021

Manna House announced it is postponing its Signature Dish Cookbook Event to October 2021, extending the deadline for entries for its original cookbook.

Originally, the organization set the cookbook deadline to Jan. 15, as the event would be held April 18.

"As for the cookbook, we are still accepting entries for a few more months based on the postponement of the event. We want to get the community as involved in the cookbook as possible," shared Celeste Silvas, marketing coordinator for Manna House.

A new deadline for entries has yet to be determined.

The goal of this cookbook is to obtain family-inspired recipes from members of the community.

"Manna House is synonymous with community and togetherness. This cookbook is an opportunity to bring the community together through food by sharing our community's favorite and family-inspired recipes," Silvas said.

Manna House is a community outreach organization in Midlothian that provides food and financial assistance in residents of Ellis County.

"We need your help! We want all of your favorite recipes for our Signature Dish community cookbook - premiering at the Signature Dish this fall! Tag your family members and friends below if they have a recipe that is a crowd-pleaser and encourage them to submit it to be published in the cookbook! We will showcase family photos and recipe submissions at the event and in the cookbook - your recipe could be a STAR," stated Manna House through its Facebook page.

Community members can submit their entries at https://mannahousesignaturedish.com/cookbook/ and visit the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MannaHouseMidlo for updates.