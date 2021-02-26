Waxahachie resumes trash pick-up after winter storm

Almost a week after the winter storm hit the ground of Texas, the city of Waxahachie is working to catch up with trash pick-up.

As the streets were filled with ice, the city began making daily decisions to cancel trash pick-up for the week of Feb. 15.

“We are almost caught up. Because of the ice, the crew were not able to run all of last week,” stated Amy Borders, director of Communications & Marketing for the city. “It was not safe to do so – there is a person that rides on the back of the truck and collects the bags, and the road conditions and temperatures did not allow for this to be done safely.”

The city kept an eye on the weather, ultimately deciding to cancel any trash pick-up for last week, choosing to resume trash service on Feb. 22.

“When regular pickup resumed on Monday, the volume was greater from last week’s accumulation, so the trucks were filling up very quickly and fell behind. They are working tirelessly to get caught up,” said Borders. “We have advised residents that if their pick-up was missed, to please leave it out as the crews will get to it as soon as they possibly can, which will likely be later in the evening or the following day.”

Additionally, the city announced on Thursday that Keep Waxahachie Beautiful would hold its annual Dumpster Day on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Lee Penn Park from 8 a.m. to noon or until full.

The dumpsters would be available for household or bulk waste. No freon appliances, hazardous waste, or construction waste will be accepted.

To access updates from the city, visit their website http://www.waxahachie.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/City-of-Waxahachie-Official-Municipal-Page-159533114724 .