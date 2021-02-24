Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Feb. 8-14, 2021

Waxahachie Daily Light

Feb. 8

Jasso, Elsa, 39, assault causing bodily injury

Mustelier, Alexander, 24, unlawful interception, use or disclosure of wire, oral or electronic communications

Ramirez, Jose G., 24, reckless driving

Whiddon, Jessica D., 37, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Trevino, Bobby, 55, continuous sexual abuse of a child

Belanski, Michael, 59, interfere with emergency request for assistance; assault causing bodily injury; driving while license invalid; driver not using a seat belt; parole violation

Anderson, April S., 41, public intoxication

Clayton, Matthew, 40, parole violation

Green, Ronald T., 53, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; fraud use/possession identifying; unauthorized use of vehicle; theft of property greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000 (three counts)

Martinez, Joseph W., 37, assault causing bodily injury

Granello, Micah M., 24, parole violation – possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Feb. 9

Delatorre, Juan, 52, driving while license invalid with previous conviction

Schonefeld, Dustin, 41, unauthorized use of vehicle

McCarty Pamela, 46, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Hernandez, Eleazar, 36, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Balboa, Francisco, 42, driving while intoxicated

Alvarado, Felix J., 44, assault Class C

Brown, Tederrion A., 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Lawrence, Austin L., 21, indecency with a child sexual contact

Hamilton, Matthew, 18, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Insall, Michael E., 45, possession of drug paraphernalia; operate improper/unregistered motor vehicle; failure to appear

Feb. 10

Mears, Thomas E., 67, driving while intoxicated – 3rd; accident involving damage to vehicle

Taylor, Leslie A., 36, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Lollar, Thomas D., 41, forgery financial instrument; expired operators license

Cadena, Isabel N., 29, driving while intoxicated

Dubose, Kayla R., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; unlicensed carrying a weapon

Dubose, Robert A., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; unlicensed carrying a weapon

Wheat, Sandy R., 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Jimenez, Francisco, 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Macias, Vincente, 26, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Munsell, Jason R., 33, driving while intoxicated with a child

Meazell, Chris R., 33, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Stark, Michelle L., 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Butler, Hannah, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Delgadillo, Angel, 21, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Garcia, Jessie J., 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Steel, Johnny A., 58, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; parole violation

Feb. 11

Daunt, Taylor R., 25, assault Class C – family violence

Soto, Jerry J., 51, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Leake, Amberlea K., 28, assault causing bodily injury; prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility

Grimes, Lakeithen, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Perez, Gilberto, 18, reckless driving

Flower, Michael B., 50, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Doffing, Gregory D., 63, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; theft of property greater than $20 but less than $500 by check

Perkins, Christopher, 33, injury to a child/elderly/disabled

Feb. 12

Wofford, Tariah, 19, driving while license invalid with previous conviction; speeding (two counts); no driver's license; expired motor vehicle registration; driving while license invalid; failure to appear

Aguilar, Jose P., 18, traffic offense Class C; health and safety violation Class C

Frost, Christian M., 27, driving while license invalid with previous conviction

Anderson, April S., 42, criminal trespass

Mata, Luis, 60, assault causing bodily injury

Daugherty, Chloe R., 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Gonzalez, Daniel, 23, driving while intoxicated - BAC

Smith, Melissa A., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Feb. 13

Singleton, Iseal T., 32, parole violation

Livar, Daniela, 30, driving while intoxicated

Hampton, Ambrea L., 26, driving while intoxicated

Tutton, Mark A., 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Feb. 14

Nieto, Sofio, 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; burglary habitation intend other

— Compiled by Don Hullett