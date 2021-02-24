Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Feb. 8-14, 2021
Feb. 8
Jasso, Elsa, 39, assault causing bodily injury
Mustelier, Alexander, 24, unlawful interception, use or disclosure of wire, oral or electronic communications
Ramirez, Jose G., 24, reckless driving
Whiddon, Jessica D., 37, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Trevino, Bobby, 55, continuous sexual abuse of a child
Belanski, Michael, 59, interfere with emergency request for assistance; assault causing bodily injury; driving while license invalid; driver not using a seat belt; parole violation
Anderson, April S., 41, public intoxication
Clayton, Matthew, 40, parole violation
Green, Ronald T., 53, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; fraud use/possession identifying; unauthorized use of vehicle; theft of property greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000 (three counts)
Martinez, Joseph W., 37, assault causing bodily injury
Granello, Micah M., 24, parole violation – possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Feb. 9
Delatorre, Juan, 52, driving while license invalid with previous conviction
Schonefeld, Dustin, 41, unauthorized use of vehicle
McCarty Pamela, 46, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Hernandez, Eleazar, 36, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Balboa, Francisco, 42, driving while intoxicated
Alvarado, Felix J., 44, assault Class C
Brown, Tederrion A., 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Lawrence, Austin L., 21, indecency with a child sexual contact
Hamilton, Matthew, 18, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Insall, Michael E., 45, possession of drug paraphernalia; operate improper/unregistered motor vehicle; failure to appear
Feb. 10
Mears, Thomas E., 67, driving while intoxicated – 3rd; accident involving damage to vehicle
Taylor, Leslie A., 36, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Lollar, Thomas D., 41, forgery financial instrument; expired operators license
Cadena, Isabel N., 29, driving while intoxicated
Dubose, Kayla R., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; unlicensed carrying a weapon
Dubose, Robert A., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; unlicensed carrying a weapon
Wheat, Sandy R., 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Jimenez, Francisco, 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Macias, Vincente, 26, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Munsell, Jason R., 33, driving while intoxicated with a child
Meazell, Chris R., 33, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Stark, Michelle L., 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Butler, Hannah, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Delgadillo, Angel, 21, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Garcia, Jessie J., 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Steel, Johnny A., 58, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; parole violation
Feb. 11
Daunt, Taylor R., 25, assault Class C – family violence
Soto, Jerry J., 51, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Leake, Amberlea K., 28, assault causing bodily injury; prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility
Grimes, Lakeithen, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Perez, Gilberto, 18, reckless driving
Flower, Michael B., 50, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Doffing, Gregory D., 63, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; theft of property greater than $20 but less than $500 by check
Perkins, Christopher, 33, injury to a child/elderly/disabled
Feb. 12
Wofford, Tariah, 19, driving while license invalid with previous conviction; speeding (two counts); no driver's license; expired motor vehicle registration; driving while license invalid; failure to appear
Aguilar, Jose P., 18, traffic offense Class C; health and safety violation Class C
Frost, Christian M., 27, driving while license invalid with previous conviction
Anderson, April S., 42, criminal trespass
Mata, Luis, 60, assault causing bodily injury
Daugherty, Chloe R., 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Gonzalez, Daniel, 23, driving while intoxicated - BAC
Smith, Melissa A., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Feb. 13
Singleton, Iseal T., 32, parole violation
Livar, Daniela, 30, driving while intoxicated
Hampton, Ambrea L., 26, driving while intoxicated
Tutton, Mark A., 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Feb. 14
Nieto, Sofio, 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; burglary habitation intend other
— Compiled by Don Hullett