Good Samaritan Project resumes Wednesday lunch to feed Waxahachie community

The Good Samaritan Project will resume its weekly free lunch this week, after canceling last Wednesday due to the weather.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, Donna Aud went out to serve lunch before the winter storm.

"Last Wednesday, I made a pot of soup and loaded up all the blankets, gloves and other necessities I had on hand and went driving around Waxahachie to feed and help whoever I could find. I was very sad when I only found a few people to help, but then someone from the Waxahachie Homeless Coalition commented on my Facebook post that many had already been set up in local hotels. That made me feel so much better," Aud said.

On Feb. 17, Aud canceled her lunch delivery because of inclement weather.

"It was very difficult for me to cancel my scheduled free lunch time; however, I was not able to drive to where I could serve with the weather conditions," she said.

Aud said she is resuming her lunch delivery on Feb. 24, serving chicken vegetable soup, biscuits and peach cobbler: "I am planning to serve free lunch to the community next week as I feel many who have been short on groceries would be blessed by a hot meal."

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waxahachie Little Pantry, located behind Taco Casa.

The project will also have gloves, toiletries, gently worn coats and blankets available for those in need.

"I expect there will be a good turnout on Wednesday, as it has been a hard time for everyone," Aud said.

Taco Casa is located on 908 Ferris Ave. in Waxahachie.

To view updates from the organization, visit https://www.facebook.com/Luke10GoodSamaritan .