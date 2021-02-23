Boy Scout Troop 232 postpones food drive

The Boy Scout Troop 232 Food Drive has been postponed, due to this past week's inclement weather, with a new date to be determined. The food drive was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20.

Kevin Bush, a member of the committee, helped promote the event.

"Typically in February, the council sponsors 'Scouting for Food' event across DFW as a mostly door-to-door collection. With COVID, the council did not choose to push that event this year. Our troop decided to take it on ourselves but to run it as a drive-thru event with people to pull in, we'd take what they have and off they would go," stated Bush. "Food pantries reportedly need all they can get, and we were looking to make the collection as low exposure/risk as possible. Our challenge to the Scouts and their families was to put the word out and see if we can fill the troop trailer with food items that day and then deliver them to local pantries."

Although the event was postponed, there were still a few people at the drive, in case anyone showed up with stuff.

The new date for the event is still up in the air due to the winter storm that just hit the state of Texas.

"Several of our leaders were without power several days, and a lot (are) waiting to see what’s up with broken pipes. Also stores are emptied, so likely people will not donate much until restocking is more possible," stated Bush.

According to its website, Boy Scout Troop 232 is chartered by the Rotary Club and has actively been serving the community of Waxahachie since 1944.

Currently, the troop has 55 members from Waxahachie, Ennis, Midlothian and even as far as Ducanville.

The troop meets in the Richard F. Chapman Scout Cabin on Brown Street at Mustang Creek and Chapman Park. For more information on the troop and to see any future events, go to http://www.troop232.org/boy-scouts-troop-232-waxahachie-tx/ .