Ellis County Vaccination Hub to resume after shutting down due to severe weather

The Ellis County Vaccination Hub will resume on Monday, Feb. 22, after shutting down due to the extreme cold weather in the state of Texas.

The vaccine hub originally launched on Feb. 2, vaccinating 2,500 individuals the first week, 5,000 the second week and 1,840 the third week.

This coming week, the hub is set to vaccinate 3,160 people.

“The partnership between Baylor Scott & White, the city of Waxahachie, and Ellis County has been amazing. The president of Baylor Scott and White, Will Turner, and his team of nurses and staff have gone above and beyond to make this hub one receiving high praise from folks happily receiving their vaccinations,” shared Mickie Hill, wife of Waxahachie Mayor David Hill. “We were in and out in 30 minutes! Everyone is so happy and helpful. The 100-plus volunteers have been angels!"

The facility shut down for the entire week of Feb.15 due to the severe weather.

As the hub resumes Monday, residents who are 65 and older or who have a chronic medical condition have been told to register by creating a free MyBSWHealth account through Baylor Scott & White at BSWHealth.com/COVIDVaccine .

"Vaccinations are by appointment only through the Baylor Scott & White website. Postponed appointments, due to inclement weather, are being rescheduled," Mickie Hill said.

Mickie Hill praises the partnership between Mayor David Hill, Ellis County Judge Todd Little and Thomas Griffith, the director of Emergency Management, for the success in the Vaccination Hub.

"These three, in cooperation with the hard work and heart of Baylor Scott & White, are getting the vaccine here to Hachie ... making the impossible, possible," exclaimed Hill.

For updates from Ellis County, visit http://www.co.ellis.tx.us/ .