Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Feb. 1-7
Editor's note: Due to the extreme weather conditions, this week's Crime Blotter was unavailable at press time. These listings can be found below:
Feb. 1
Medellin, Ashley M., 30, driving while license invalid; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Ortega, Christopher, 40, sexual assault
Jones, Rickie C., 53, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia
Grubbs, Sandra K., 51, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
Olson, Kimberlee 39, unlicensed carrying weapon; possession/delivery drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tamper with identification number
Lewis, Devaunce L., 20, aggravated robbery; injury child/elderly or disabled
Espinoza, Jose A., 18, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1A greater than 80 grams but less than 4,000 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Cooper, Tyler, 23, harassment
Rohm, Crystal K., 35, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3-4 greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent
Thomas, Stephen M., 40, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3-4 greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon
Hobart, Caleb P., 36, public intoxication; possession of a dangerous drug
Smith, Pat M., 34, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts); possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Feb. 2
Rogers, Paula G., 56, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Mahone, John P., 57, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; duty on striking fixture/highway
Reza, Raymundo, 40, indecency with a child exposes; ICE detainer
Ruiz, Antonio, 35, assault causing bodily injury
Escobar, Daniel, 55, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces.
Shephard, William, 52, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Martinez, Erin L., 36, forgery government/national institution/money/security
Castro, Andy R., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; traffic offense Class C; credit card or debit card abuse; fail to ID fugitive; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Perez, Jose L., 26, reckless driving
Warner, Preston, 18, robbery
Strickland, Alexander, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent
Thomas, Katherine, 40, assault causing bodily injury
Torres, Casandra L., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Feb. 3
Daniels, Donderius, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Rider, Lashawnda N., 42, driving while intoxicated with a child
Coulston, Nicholas, 22, burglary of a building; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Mathia, Buck, 49, assault Class C – family violence
Odaniel, David B., 44, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 400 grams (two counts); possession of marijuana greater than 4 grams but less than 5 pounds.
Saldivar, Noel, 41, unlawful disclosure or promotion; harassment
Widner, Zackery K., 28, burglary of a building
Green, Michael S., 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent
Munoz, Mark H., 59, fail to ID fugitive from justice
Feb. 4
Kennedy, Cordell, 41, Possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
York, Shari L., 41, driving while intoxicated
Syner, Jordan C., 20, accident involving damage to vehicle; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Lee, Natalie G., 52, driving while intoxicated - BAC
Orth, Abigal A., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Rosales, Juan A., 31, possession of a dangerous drug
Westbrook, Michael, 20, parole violation – possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds.
Hawkins, Marquryon, 21, speeding; no driver's license; assault causing bodily injury
Bias, James P., 61, assault causing bodily injury
Jurcik, Jason D., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Salazar, Micheal A., 43, graffiti
Jones, Laquavius K., 21, parole violation – engaging in organized crime
Mason, Anton, 31, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon
Dilworth, Gregory, 36, injury to child/elderly/disabled
Minton, Stephen J., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Edwards, James K., 33, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts); theft of a firearm
Burrows, Alonzo, 36, burglary of vehicles
Munchrath, Andrew, 28, public intoxication – Class C
Feb. 5
Davidson, John, 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Soto, Armando I., 24, criminal trespass; criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750
Clayton, Ashley M., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Brown, Phillip R., 42, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Morales, Hector, 37, deadly conduct / discharge of a firearm
Price, Marquejah, 19, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; assault Class C – family violence
Arriaga, Jonathan, 27, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Muniz, Amun, 22, failure to ID giving false information; failure to display license plate info
Duke, Michael, 37, criminal nonsupport
McGowan, George, 60, theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction
Ramirez, Jose, 44, duty on striking fixture/highway
Feb. 6
Hamilton, Matthew, 18, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Reagan, Gary L., 55, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Abreu, Cesar, 39, driving while intoxicated
Woodard, Jacob, 27, driving while intoxicated with a child; unlicensed carrying weapon; accident involving injury
Kindred, John F., 56, forgery government/national institution/money/security
Gonzalez, Rafael, 47, cockfighting: space / owns / train
Fontao, Cesar, 26, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds
Johnson, Cedric, 38, theft of firearm
Ramirez, Christian, 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Feb. 7
Villanueva, Seth, 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; unlicensed carrying weapon
Lopez, Amanda M., 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Simental, Jorge, 38, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; driving while intoxicated/open
Walker, Ronnie L., 56, burglary of building; burglary of coin operated/collection
Vargas, Miguel C., 50, driving while intoxicated
Gabriola, Diego J., 27, assault family/household member impede circulation
Lopez, Adrian J., 24, driving while intoxicated/open
Martinez, Pedro, 28, unlicensed use of criminal instrument
Arellano, Jesse, 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Smyth, Heather A., 44, theft of mail less than 10 addresses
Tunson, Kendrick R., 25, disorderly conduct
Lambright, Nathaniel, 28, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; disorderly conduct
Sykes, Clifton L., 33, possession of drug paraphernalia
Athey, Allen, 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams (two counts)
Garoutte, John M., 46, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Smith Shauna, 51, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
Bell, Ransom S., 24, assault causing bodily injury; interfere with emergency request for assistance
— compiled by Don Hullett