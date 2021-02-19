Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Feb. 1-7

Waxahachie Daily Light

Editor's note: Due to the extreme weather conditions, this week's Crime Blotter was unavailable at press time. These listings can be found below:

Feb. 1

Medellin, Ashley M., 30, driving while license invalid; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Ortega, Christopher, 40, sexual assault

Jones, Rickie C., 53, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia

Grubbs, Sandra K., 51, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Olson, Kimberlee 39, unlicensed carrying weapon; possession/delivery drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tamper with identification number

Lewis, Devaunce L., 20, aggravated robbery; injury child/elderly or disabled

Espinoza, Jose A., 18, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1A greater than 80 grams but less than 4,000 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Cooper, Tyler, 23, harassment

Rohm, Crystal K., 35, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3-4 greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent

Thomas, Stephen M., 40, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3-4 greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

Hobart, Caleb P., 36, public intoxication; possession of a dangerous drug

Smith, Pat M., 34, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts); possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Feb. 2

Rogers, Paula G., 56, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Mahone, John P., 57, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; duty on striking fixture/highway

Reza, Raymundo, 40, indecency with a child exposes; ICE detainer

Ruiz, Antonio, 35, assault causing bodily injury

Escobar, Daniel, 55, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces.

Shephard, William, 52, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Martinez, Erin L., 36, forgery government/national institution/money/security

Castro, Andy R., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; traffic offense Class C; credit card or debit card abuse; fail to ID fugitive; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Perez, Jose L., 26, reckless driving

Warner, Preston, 18, robbery

Strickland, Alexander, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent

Thomas, Katherine, 40, assault causing bodily injury

Torres, Casandra L., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Feb. 3

Daniels, Donderius, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Rider, Lashawnda N., 42, driving while intoxicated with a child

Coulston, Nicholas, 22, burglary of a building; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Mathia, Buck, 49, assault Class C – family violence

Odaniel, David B., 44, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 400 grams (two counts); possession of marijuana greater than 4 grams but less than 5 pounds.

Saldivar, Noel, 41, unlawful disclosure or promotion; harassment

Widner, Zackery K., 28, burglary of a building

Green, Michael S., 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent

Munoz, Mark H., 59, fail to ID fugitive from justice

Feb. 4

Kennedy, Cordell, 41, Possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

York, Shari L., 41, driving while intoxicated

Syner, Jordan C., 20, accident involving damage to vehicle; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Lee, Natalie G., 52, driving while intoxicated - BAC

Orth, Abigal A., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Rosales, Juan A., 31, possession of a dangerous drug

Westbrook, Michael, 20, parole violation – possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds.

Hawkins, Marquryon, 21, speeding; no driver's license; assault causing bodily injury

Bias, James P., 61, assault causing bodily injury

Jurcik, Jason D., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Salazar, Micheal A., 43, graffiti

Jones, Laquavius K., 21, parole violation – engaging in organized crime

Mason, Anton, 31, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

Dilworth, Gregory, 36, injury to child/elderly/disabled

Minton, Stephen J., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Edwards, James K., 33, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts); theft of a firearm

Burrows, Alonzo, 36, burglary of vehicles

Munchrath, Andrew, 28, public intoxication – Class C

Feb. 5

Davidson, John, 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Soto, Armando I., 24, criminal trespass; criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750

Clayton, Ashley M., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Brown, Phillip R., 42, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

Morales, Hector, 37, deadly conduct / discharge of a firearm

Price, Marquejah, 19, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; assault Class C – family violence

Arriaga, Jonathan, 27, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Muniz, Amun, 22, failure to ID giving false information; failure to display license plate info

Duke, Michael, 37, criminal nonsupport

McGowan, George, 60, theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction

Ramirez, Jose, 44, duty on striking fixture/highway

Feb. 6

Hamilton, Matthew, 18, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Reagan, Gary L., 55, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Abreu, Cesar, 39, driving while intoxicated

Woodard, Jacob, 27, driving while intoxicated with a child; unlicensed carrying weapon; accident involving injury

Kindred, John F., 56, forgery government/national institution/money/security

Gonzalez, Rafael, 47, cockfighting: space / owns / train

Fontao, Cesar, 26, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds

Johnson, Cedric, 38, theft of firearm

Ramirez, Christian, 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Feb. 7

Villanueva, Seth, 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; unlicensed carrying weapon

Lopez, Amanda M., 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Simental, Jorge, 38, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; driving while intoxicated/open

Walker, Ronnie L., 56, burglary of building; burglary of coin operated/collection

Vargas, Miguel C., 50, driving while intoxicated

Gabriola, Diego J., 27, assault family/household member impede circulation

Lopez, Adrian J., 24, driving while intoxicated/open

Martinez, Pedro, 28, unlicensed use of criminal instrument

Arellano, Jesse, 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Smyth, Heather A., 44, theft of mail less than 10 addresses

Tunson, Kendrick R., 25, disorderly conduct

Lambright, Nathaniel, 28, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; disorderly conduct

Sykes, Clifton L., 33, possession of drug paraphernalia

Athey, Allen, 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams (two counts)

Garoutte, John M., 46, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Smith Shauna, 51, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

Bell, Ransom S., 24, assault causing bodily injury; interfere with emergency request for assistance

— compiled by Don Hullett