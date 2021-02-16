Waxahachie Chamber to host first in-person event this March

Daily Light Report

The Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce has announced its first in-person event, which is set to take place on March 3, celebrating a groundbreaking ceremony of Lippert's newest addition to its plant 241.

According to the Chamber, Lippert was formally known as Kinro Texas, Inc., and informally known locally as Kinro Composites or Better Bath. The company produces windows, axles, patio doors, and manufactured bath products. In 1985, it made the decision to move its Dallas location to Waxahachie and has employed hundreds of locals since.

The structure being celebrated in March will be the new home for Lippert's axles department.

"We are grateful and excited to be included in the next step in Lippert and their team's journey here in Waxahachie," the Chamber said through its Facebook page.

In January, the company announced it was rebranding its core businesses to Lippert. The parent company will remain LCI Industries.

According to Lippert's website, "We are the leading supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and residential housing industries, as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo, and equestrian trailer, marine, and heavy truck. With over 70 facilities located throughout the United States, Canada, Ireland, Italy, and the United Kingdom, our more than 9,000 team members work together to bring innovative product solutions to market every day."

The event is set to take place at 11 a.m. March 3 at 101 Mushroom Rd. in Waxahachie. Anyone is invited to attend. To RSVP or to see updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1354118281635557/ .