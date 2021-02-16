Four Hawk band members named first alternates for All-State Band

A few Red Oak High School Band members participated in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Competition and were named first alternates for the All-State Band.

Red Oak Director of Bands and Fine Arts Chair Justin Wood explained the competition and its significance.

"The TMEA Competition is, simply put, a huge chair test for the state of Texas. They have it for choir, band, orchestra, jazz band, and mariachi," Wood said. "The students receive their music (very advanced music) on Aug. 1. They work on it until the first competition in early December."

This year's competition was held virtually, where students recorded their performance and submitted it to a website. Usually, the competition takes place in a large room with all the alike instruments from schools in the region, he said.

"Then the top few from each region will be selected to audition at the Area level. This audition is the same way. At the area level, they will select the All-State players. For example, if you play the euphonium, only one student will be considered All-State from our region in our classification (5A)," explained Wood.

Four students were named first alternates for the All-State Band, named below:

- Kaitlyn Low on clarinet

- Asa Low on tenor sax

- Connor Bergman on euphonium

- Nelson Moreno on bass trombone

"For us as teachers, it makes us very proud for many reasons. The musical achievement is huge, and we help them get there (it truly is a team effort with parents, lesson teachers, band directors etc. ...)," shared Wood. "It shows a huge work ethic that is delayed over a long period of time. One cannot make All-State simply by starting an instrument in August. it is a four- to seven-year process. It gives the students a huge goal and accomplishment they can say they did."

To learn more about the TMEA competition, visit https://www.tmea.org/all-state/#:~:text=Beginning%20each%20fall%2C%20over%2070%2C000,audition%20in%20their%20TMEA%20Region