Daymark Living facility celebrates two-year anniversary

This past Sunday, Daymark Living in Waxahachie celebrated its two-year anniversary.

“Cheers to two years of thriving at Daymark! Two years of friendships, independence, new opportunities, new jobs, growth, and so much more. Thank you to all of our staff, residents, resident families and all of our friends in the community for helping make Daymark possible. We can’t wait for all that’s to come!” shared the Facebook page.

This facility was founded by John Poston with the goal to give his son, Michael, who has an intellectual and developmental disability (IDD), a chance to live life independently.

“That's why we've built Daymark Living, a community that gives our adult children with IDD the opportunity to live a happy, healthy life. A community that gives our adult children with IDD endless opportunities to surprise us,” states Poston through Daymark’s “Our Story” page.

Daymark Living is a residential community dedicated to helping adults with IDD live a happy, healthy and independent life.

Executive Director Mark Richards has been with Daymark since 2017. As director, Richards spends time coaching and mentoring the residents on a daily basis.

Reflecting on his time with the facility, Richards shared his favorite thing about working for Daymark.

“I really have two favorites. First and foremost, I love working with our residents. They have loving hearts, they want to learn, be independent, and be productively employed in the community. We are always looking for more employment opportunities for these more than capable adults, and I am so proud to work with them. Second, I love working alongside the talented and passionate staff that provide such great care and learning opportunities. We could not do what we do without them,” stated Richards.

Marketing Director Rosie Reichenstein has been with Daymark for almost six years.

“My favorite parts would have to be connecting with families who are considering Daymark for their loved ones or seeing the residents build genuine friendships, increase their independence and gain confidence,” shared Reichenstein.

In her own words, Reichenstien shared the heart of Daymark: “Daymark’s mission is to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities thrive,” she stated.

Although the facility itself has only been physically around for two years, Reichenstein said she has been with Daymark since its early days.

“Molly Denny, our director of community life, and I have been working with John Poston on Daymark since 2015 when the community was just in the initial stages. Shout out to Fresh Market Coffee for being our office back in those days! We've seen Daymark through zoning, groundbreaking, construction, grand opening, first residents, and now this Sunday, we'll get to celebrate the community turning 2 with the 60 residents that now call it home! I think I can speak for both me and Molly when I say that being part of Daymark's story and seeing it grow into the community that exists today has been the biggest gift,” Reichenstein shared.

The facility is located at 818 Cantrell St. in Waxahachie. For more information on the facility, visit http://www.daymarkliving.com/ .