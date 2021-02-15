Howard Junior High student wins Ellis County Spelling Bee

The Ellis County Spelling Bee was held on Saturday, Feb. 6, with Howard Junior High student Adrian Cooper taking the title of champion.

Contestants from across the county gathered, with 15 students participating. The cut off for the contests is eighth grade.

This year's spelling bee was different and was done using the online platform, so the winner was determined by an overall score.

"All participants were given 25 words to spell and 25 vocabulary words," shared Angela Morgan, the Elementary ELAR Coordinator for the Waxahachie Independent School District.

Champion Cooper didn't participate in last year's spelling bee.

Evan Brazzel from Marvin Elementary took the title of runner-up for the competition.

"Best of luck, Adrian, as you represent Ellis County in the Regional Bee," WISD wrote on its Facebook page.

The 63rd Annual Golden Chick Dallas Regional Spelling Bee will be held in March 2021, with the Scripps National Spelling Bee to follow after.

The National Spelling Bee began in 1925 when nine newspapers joined together to host a spelling bee competition, according to the Spelling Bee website.

To stay updated with information on the Regional Bee, visit http://www.dallasspellingbee.com/ .