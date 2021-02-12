Ellis County coalition works to shelter homeless during cold winter nights

The Ellis County Homeless Coalition has partnered with Ellis County police departments to house those who are homeless at Comfort Suites in Waxahachie, located at 131 RVG Pkwy., beginning Feb. 10.

This arrangement has been made to provide shelter to anyone experiencing homelessness during the cold nights this winter.

“This is a new program that will be in effect for this winter on all freezing nights as a place police officers can take homeless they encounter and need to provide safe, warm shelter, since there is no men's emergency shelter in Ellis County,” shared James Bel, president of the Ellis County coalition.

Comfort Suites has offered a discounted rate for this cause and has set aside room for 12 people in their building.

“We are having to raise donations to cover the expenses including transportation, room rates and food. Providing a men's night shelter for Ellis County is our No. 1 priority for 2021, but until then, we will work to keep them from freezing,” Bell said.

Folks who would like to help with monetary donations can contact Bell at 214-228-4280 or 469-428-7320.

Additionally, there is a resource card for those who encounter someone experiencing homelessness on the coalition's website, EllisCountyHomeless.com under the "Find Help" tab. The resource card shows where they can go for help with food, shelter, clothing or medical needs.

For more information on the Ellis County Homeless Coalition, visit https://www.facebook.com/elliscountyhomeless .