Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Jan. 25-31, 2021

Waxahachie Daily Light

Jan. 25

Clay, Xzavier, 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Neita, Terrell T., 32, child abuse

Huber, Keith A., 47, assault causing bodily injury

Gullette, Lagala R., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Candia, Kimesha T., 45, driving while license invalid with previous conviction; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; no charge

Williams, Eddie L., 39, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

Paramo, Emanuel, 26, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Gutierrez, Joseph, 26, criminal trespass (two counts); criminal trespass institute of higher education (two counts)

Woody, Sharice L., 41, unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; fail to ID fugitive intent

Bland, Jacqueline, 49, burglary of coin operated/collection machine

Dixon, Kenyon L., 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Lehman, George R., 39, invasive visual recording bath

Smith, Brandon C., 47, possession of drug paraphernalia

Sampson, Devonta M., 28, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Bell, Tramaine A., 26, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds

Rojas, Alexander, 21, burglary of habitation; abandon or endanger child with intent; interfere with emergency request for assistance

Jan. 26

Fernandez, Neye, 22, assault causing bodily injury

Pelayo, Christopher, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Martinez, Miranda, 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Martinez, James, 45, parole violation

Dozier, Michael D., 35, assault Class C - family violence; no seat belt; no driver's license

Gonzales, Andrew, 33, parole violation

Mosley, Thedford T., 46, probation violation – credit card abuse

Martinez, Hector I., 21, robbery

Wright, Lisa G., 52, theft of property greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Arrez, Raul, 28, assault causing bodily injury; criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750

Ewing, Evy E., 22, burglary of a building; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Douglas, Ashlyn, 27, unauthorized use of vehicle

Pownall, Valerie, 31, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Gonzalez, Georgett, 46, forgery of a financial instrument

Armstrong, Sherwood, 27, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions

Masias, Tommy L., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Rodriguez, Manuel, 38, sexual assault

Martinez, Ismael, 42, parole violation

Groves, Angela, 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Jan. 27

Page, Jonathan D., 25, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

McBride, Derek J., 37, driving while license invalid with previous conviction; bail jumping and fail to appear

Zuniga, Miguel, 19, assault causing bodily injury

White, Kyle B., 27, parole violation

Quinones, Christina, 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Sword, Brandon T., 31, driving while intoxicated - BAC

Saenz, Randy, 50, contempt of court disobedience

Ogletree, Thomas, 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; burglary of a building/theft of property

Garcia, Patrick C., 27, assault Class C – family violence

Modester, Taekeon, 24, aggravated sexual assault of a child (two counts)

Jan. 28

Rivera, Jacob, 23, assault causing bodily injury

Pennington, Amber, 39, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Aleman, Juan, 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Howie, Grady L., 51, parole violation

Rodriguez, Javier, 40, aggravated sexual assault of a child; ICE detainer

Kitchens, Corey L., 32, traffic offense Class C (five counts); health and safety violation – Class C; obstruction of justice Class C

Byerly, Mitchell L., 39, unauthorized use of vehicle

Jan. 29

Reese, Matthew A., 30, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Fitzgerald, Caroline, 34, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Herrin, Matthew P., 39, assault of a public servant

Bailey, Bobby J., 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Thornton, Austin B., 18, possession of child pornography (two counts)

Swearingen, Dakota, 18, online impersonation; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Waheed, Sandra L., 54, theft of services greater than $750 but less than $2,500

Harrison, Panecia, 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Catala, Sean C., 19, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; unlicensed carrying weapon

Jan. 30

Soto, Armando I., 24, no driver's license (three counts); no proof of financial responsibility; unauthorized purchase or use of temporary tags

Birdow, Faizon D., 24, murder

Nevill, Jeramy B., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams

Diaz, Alyc J., 22, public intoxication

Manriquez, Asael, 21, no driver's license; public intoxication

Knod, Devin A., 24, resist arrest, search or transport

Hartzell, Karl A., 54, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; driving while intoxicated

Jan. 31

Jones, Derrick L., 48, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Landeros, Erik, 21, driving while intoxicated

Coss, Raymond E., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams

Cruz, Armando, 18, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Lopez, Chriseric, 37, evading arrest/detention with vehicle; resist arrest, search or transport

Robbins, Christopher, 17, reckless driving

Garibaldi, Christi, 27, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent; driving with invalid license with previous conviction

Gainus, Jalea Y., 31, engaging in organized criminal activity

Sayed, Preston D., 21, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams (two counts); fail to display or improperly display LP; defective equipment broken tail light

Flores, Edilberto, 25, driving while intoxicated

Zoria, Vicente B., 36, public intoxication

— Compiled by Don Hullett