Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Jan. 25-31, 2021
Jan. 25
Clay, Xzavier, 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Neita, Terrell T., 32, child abuse
Huber, Keith A., 47, assault causing bodily injury
Gullette, Lagala R., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Candia, Kimesha T., 45, driving while license invalid with previous conviction; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; no charge
Williams, Eddie L., 39, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon
Paramo, Emanuel, 26, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Gutierrez, Joseph, 26, criminal trespass (two counts); criminal trespass institute of higher education (two counts)
Woody, Sharice L., 41, unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; fail to ID fugitive intent
Bland, Jacqueline, 49, burglary of coin operated/collection machine
Dixon, Kenyon L., 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Lehman, George R., 39, invasive visual recording bath
Smith, Brandon C., 47, possession of drug paraphernalia
Sampson, Devonta M., 28, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Bell, Tramaine A., 26, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds
Rojas, Alexander, 21, burglary of habitation; abandon or endanger child with intent; interfere with emergency request for assistance
Jan. 26
Fernandez, Neye, 22, assault causing bodily injury
Pelayo, Christopher, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Martinez, Miranda, 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Martinez, James, 45, parole violation
Dozier, Michael D., 35, assault Class C - family violence; no seat belt; no driver's license
Gonzales, Andrew, 33, parole violation
Mosley, Thedford T., 46, probation violation – credit card abuse
Martinez, Hector I., 21, robbery
Wright, Lisa G., 52, theft of property greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Arrez, Raul, 28, assault causing bodily injury; criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750
Ewing, Evy E., 22, burglary of a building; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Douglas, Ashlyn, 27, unauthorized use of vehicle
Pownall, Valerie, 31, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Gonzalez, Georgett, 46, forgery of a financial instrument
Armstrong, Sherwood, 27, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions
Masias, Tommy L., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Rodriguez, Manuel, 38, sexual assault
Martinez, Ismael, 42, parole violation
Groves, Angela, 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Jan. 27
Page, Jonathan D., 25, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
McBride, Derek J., 37, driving while license invalid with previous conviction; bail jumping and fail to appear
Zuniga, Miguel, 19, assault causing bodily injury
White, Kyle B., 27, parole violation
Quinones, Christina, 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Sword, Brandon T., 31, driving while intoxicated - BAC
Saenz, Randy, 50, contempt of court disobedience
Ogletree, Thomas, 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; burglary of a building/theft of property
Garcia, Patrick C., 27, assault Class C – family violence
Modester, Taekeon, 24, aggravated sexual assault of a child (two counts)
Jan. 28
Rivera, Jacob, 23, assault causing bodily injury
Pennington, Amber, 39, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Aleman, Juan, 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Howie, Grady L., 51, parole violation
Rodriguez, Javier, 40, aggravated sexual assault of a child; ICE detainer
Kitchens, Corey L., 32, traffic offense Class C (five counts); health and safety violation – Class C; obstruction of justice Class C
Byerly, Mitchell L., 39, unauthorized use of vehicle
Jan. 29
Reese, Matthew A., 30, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Fitzgerald, Caroline, 34, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Herrin, Matthew P., 39, assault of a public servant
Bailey, Bobby J., 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Thornton, Austin B., 18, possession of child pornography (two counts)
Swearingen, Dakota, 18, online impersonation; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Waheed, Sandra L., 54, theft of services greater than $750 but less than $2,500
Harrison, Panecia, 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Catala, Sean C., 19, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; unlicensed carrying weapon
Jan. 30
Soto, Armando I., 24, no driver's license (three counts); no proof of financial responsibility; unauthorized purchase or use of temporary tags
Birdow, Faizon D., 24, murder
Nevill, Jeramy B., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams
Diaz, Alyc J., 22, public intoxication
Manriquez, Asael, 21, no driver's license; public intoxication
Knod, Devin A., 24, resist arrest, search or transport
Hartzell, Karl A., 54, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; driving while intoxicated
Jan. 31
Jones, Derrick L., 48, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Landeros, Erik, 21, driving while intoxicated
Coss, Raymond E., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams
Cruz, Armando, 18, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Lopez, Chriseric, 37, evading arrest/detention with vehicle; resist arrest, search or transport
Robbins, Christopher, 17, reckless driving
Garibaldi, Christi, 27, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent; driving with invalid license with previous conviction
Gainus, Jalea Y., 31, engaging in organized criminal activity
Sayed, Preston D., 21, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams (two counts); fail to display or improperly display LP; defective equipment broken tail light
Flores, Edilberto, 25, driving while intoxicated
Zoria, Vicente B., 36, public intoxication
— Compiled by Don Hullett